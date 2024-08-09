Make Me Brand New's Silent Auction

Calling all Harry Potter parents! Dive into the wizarding world with your toddler through this enchanting Harry Potter Gift Set, perfect for any Hogwarts family. This magical collection includes: - **The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook**: Discover spellbinding recipes inspired by the series, from treacle tarts to cauldron cakes. This book will transport you straight to the Great Hall at Hogwarts. - **House Pride T-Shirts**: Have the kids show off their house loyalty with four vibrant T-shirts (size 2T) each featuring the emblem of a different Hogwarts house—Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. - **Hedwig Snow Globe**: Capture the charm of Harry's loyal owl, Hedwig, with this beautifully crafted snow globe, perfect for setting the scene then saving on your bookshelf or desk. - **Accessories**: Get creative with Harry Potter-themed tattoos, pencils and invitations for adding a touch of magic. -**Battery-Operated Candles**: Set the scene with two warm, glowing candles, adding an extra touch of wizardry to your space. -**Black Press On Nails**: Immerse yourself or your teen into the party with these black press on nails, great for a Harry Potter vibe in the side. This exclusive Harry Potter set is sure to delight fans of all ages AND give these gifts a new home. Don't miss out on the chance to win this spellbinding collection and support a great cause—bid now and let the magic begin! Over $95 in gifts included in this bundle.

