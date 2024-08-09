Make Me Brand New's Silent Auction

101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston, MA 02364, USA
Harry Potter Party Set for Toddlers (with bonus for mom!)
$20
Starting bid
Calling all Harry Potter parents! Dive into the wizarding world with your toddler through this enchanting Harry Potter Gift Set, perfect for any Hogwarts family. This magical collection includes:
- **The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook**: Discover spellbinding recipes inspired by the series, from treacle tarts to cauldron cakes. This book will transport you straight to the Great Hall at Hogwarts.
- **House Pride T-Shirts**: Have the kids show off their house loyalty with four vibrant T-shirts (size 2T) each featuring the emblem of a different Hogwarts house—Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.
- **Hedwig Snow Globe**: Capture the charm of Harry's loyal owl, Hedwig, with this beautifully crafted snow globe, perfect for setting the scene then saving on your bookshelf or desk.
- **Accessories**: Get creative with Harry Potter-themed tattoos, pencils and invitations for adding a touch of magic.
-**Battery-Operated Candles**: Set the scene with two warm, glowing candles, adding an extra touch of wizardry to your space.
-**Black Press On Nails**: Immerse yourself or your teen into the party with these black press on nails, great for a Harry Potter vibe in the side.
This exclusive Harry Potter set is sure to delight fans of all ages AND give these gifts a new home. Don't miss out on the chance to win this spellbinding collection and support a great cause—bid now and let the magic begin!
Over $95 in gifts included in this bundle.
Brand New Little People Play House
$10
Starting bid
This interactive playset is loaded with engaging play as kids move the 3 best friend figures through the rooms of the home, as well as the outdoor patio with swimming pool and the tree swing. As toddlers play, the Smart Stages learning content teaches the alphabet, counting, opposites and more while encouraging kids to play out their own imaginative stories.
• Electronic home playset that folds for storage with 3 best friend figures and 7 additional play pieces
• 3 Smart Stages levels with songs, sounds and phrases about the alphabet, counting, opposites and greetings
• 6 activation points including light-up radio, light switch, front door, kitchen 'tablet, refrigerator, oven, and toilet that 'flushes'
• Lots of play for kids to discover including 4 rooms in the house, outdoor patio with swimming pool and working tree swing
• Great gift for toddlers and preschool kids ages 1-5 years
This is a new item that sells in stores for $57 or more
Preemie Dinosaur Bundle with “Love You Forever”
$5
Starting bid
This gift bundle features a charming dinosaur theme perfect for a little one. It includes:
- **Dinosaur Plush Toy**: A soft, green triceratops stuffed animal with white horns and black felt spikes along its back. This cuddly toy is perfect for playtime or as a comforting bedtime companion.
- **"Love You Forever" Book**: A classic children's book by Robert Munsch, featuring the heartwarming story of a mother's enduring love for her child. The book is a sturdy board book edition, ideal for young readers.
- **Dinosaur-Themed Baby Onesie set**: Preemie Size
This delightful bundle makes a thoughtful and adorable gift for a baby shower, sprinkle or welcome gift
Valued at over $35
“Holy Cow I’m One” Gift Set
$10
Starting bid
This gift bundle is themed for a first birthday celebration with an adorable cow motif. It includes:
- **"Holy Cow I'm One" Banner**: A festive banner in pink letters spelling out "HOLY COW I'M ONE," interspersed with cute cow face cutouts. The banner is strung up across the display, setting a cheerful tone for the celebration.
- **Cow-Themed Baby Blanket**: A soft, brown baby blanket with a plush cow head attached, designed as a comforting lovey for a little one. It's perfect for cuddling and nap time.
- **Vtech Cow Toy**: A small, interactive cow stuffed animal for playtime and would make a great companion for the birthday child.
- **Cow-Print Headwrap**: A baby headwrap with a cow print design that adds a fun, farm-themed touch to the celebration.
- **Wooden Farm Toy Set**: A colorful, wooden toy set featuring farm animals and a cart, encouraging imaginative play. The pieces are bright and easy to handle, perfect for little hands.
This bundle is perfect for celebrating a baby's first year with a fun, farmyard theme, making it a memorable and delightful gift for any little one.
Valued over $65
Pink Winter Baby Bundle for Mom to be
$15
Starting bid
This bundle is thoughtfully curated for a mom-to-be, featuring a mix of practical and sentimental items. It includes:
- **Pink Baby Snowsuit**: A cozy pink snowsuit designed to keep a little one warm during colder months. It has a hood and padded fabric sized 0-3 months.
- **Memory Book**: A colorful memory book titled "Memories with Mom" for capturing precious moments and milestones. This keepsake is perfect for documenting the early years
- **Modern Moments Crib Sheet by Gerber**: A fitted crib sheet with a floral design, providing a soft and stylish bedding option for the baby's crib. It's both functional and beautiful, adding a touch of elegance to the nursery.
- **Montessori Wooden Toy**: A small wooden toy, designed for early development and play, with pastel colors that make it both an engaging and aesthetically pleasing gift.
- **"Mom to Be" Sign**: A decorative wooden sign with the words "Mom to Be" in gold script, surrounded by floral accents. This sign is a lovely keepsake or decoration for a baby shower or nursery.
This bundle is perfect for celebrating and supporting a soon-to-be mom as she prepares for the arrival of her little one.
Valued over $65
Set of 2 Melissa & Doug Magnetic Dress Ups
$5
Starting bid
Nina Ballerina. Stand the ballerina figure in the wooden toy stand and dress her with different outfits and shoes.
Crowns & Gowns. Stand the princess in the wooden stand to swap out crowns and dress tops and bottoms.
Ages 3+
Valued over $30 as a set
Blue Winter Baby Bundle
$20
Starting bid
A thoughtful collection of items for a new mom and her baby, featuring keepsakes, practical items, and a touch of humor. It includes:
- **Babyprints Keepsake Kit**: A brand new kit for creating a baby handprint or footprint keepsake. The packaging highlights that it requires no mixing, baking, or mess, making it a simple and meaningful way to capture a precious memory.
- **"Proud Member of the Hot Mess Moms Club" Glass**: A humorous glass to go cup, perfect for keeping a new mom hydrated and entertained.
- **Photo Age Blocks**: A set of blocks designed for tracking and photographing. These blocks are great for milestone photos and documenting the baby's growth over time.
- **Sherpa-Lined Baby Hat**: A cozy, brown fleece baby hat with a sherpa lining, perfect for keeping a little one warm and stylish during cooler weather. Warmed one other baby previously before regifting to us.
- **Liquid Motion Bubbler Toy**: This innovative liquid motion sensory toy stimulates kids' curiosity and stimulates their senses. It's not just a toy; it's an educational tool that introduces young minds to the wonders of physics and fluid dynamics through this bubble timer sensory toy.
- **Knit Blanket**: A soft, hand-knit baby blanket in blue, grey and white tones, adding warmth and comfort to any cuddle.
Items valued over $75
Sustainamelts Fresh from the Fragrance Farm
$2
Starting bid
Featuring our sustainable, eco-friendly approach to home fragrance, perfect for those who appreciate upcycling and thoughtful touches in their home decor. It includes:
- **Sustainamelts**: A collection of handmade wax melts, creatively repurposed from an old vanilla-scented candle. These whimsical melts are shaped into stars and butterflies thanks to a local mom who donated the molds when she was done. Sustainamelts not only fill the space with a delightful vanilla fragrance but also embody the idea of sustainability by finding continual use for items once no longer wanted in their prior form.
- **Wax Warmer**: A sleek, burgundy wax warmer with a simple, elegant design. The warmer is designed to hold a tea light candle to gently heat the wax melts, releasing their fragrance into the air.
Valued at $10 for the set
Sustainamelts Fresh from the Fragrance Farm
$2
Starting bid
Featuring our sustainable, eco-friendly approach to home fragrance, perfect for those who appreciate upcycling and thoughtful touches in their home decor. It includes:
- **Sustainamelts**: A collection of handmade wax melts, creatively repurposed from overstocked birthday candles and concord grape scented wax melts. These fruity shapes were made by our volunteers thanks to a local mom who donated the molds when she no longer needed them. They have a light grape scent. Sustainamelts not only fill the space with a delightful grape fragrance but also embody the idea of sustainability by finding continual use for items once no longer wanted in their prior form.
- **Wax Warmer**: A sleek, green wax warmer with a simple, elegant design. The warmer is designed to hold a tea light candle to gently heat the wax melts, releasing their fragrance into the air.
Valued at $10 for the set
Megablocks Cement Mixer Truck with Extras
$5
Starting bid
MEGA BLOKS Cat Toddler Blocks Building Toy Set, Cement Mixer Truck with 9 Pieces and Storage. Brand New
Item Valued at $24.99
Sustainable Beginnings Gift Set
$15
Starting bid
This sustainable bundle is designed for either eco-conscious families or those beginning their journey. Help your baby from the start with less waste using cloth diapers, sustainably sourced sippy cups and stuffed animal, a second hand books and portable changing mat to save paper ones on the go.
Bid today and help promote an environmentally friendly lifestyle.
Total gift bundle valued over $100
Mommy & Me Hydrating Pamper Kit
$5
Starting bid
This delightful "Hydrating Pamper Kit" for mommy and me is curated to offer a soothing and refreshing experience for both mother and child. The kit features a charming purple water bottle featuring stitch, perfect for kids to enjoy their favorite drinks. For the mom, there's a dazzling Starbucks tumbler, in wonderful condition (it was gifted by a local mom who used it minimally before donating).
The bundle also includes hydrating masks for mom, offering a spa-like treatment at home. These masks are designed to nourish and rejuvenate the skin.
For fun and bonding, the kit includes manicure items with a set of nails for mom and nail stickers for a child friendly experience. Finally, there is a child-friendly hairbrush and mirror set with hair ties, perfect for learning grooming skills. This kit is not only practical but also promotes quality time, making it a wonderful option for mothers looking to share a special moment with their children.
Total gift bundle valued over $75
Barbie Welcome Baby Gift Set
$10
Starting bid
This bundle is perfect for capturing and celebrating a child's early achievements while entertaining. It features a customizable milestone board where key firsts such as the date of birth, time, and memorable moments can be recorded and displayed. The board's chalkboard design allows for ongoing updates as new milestones are reached.
A adorable little dress, brand new is included thanks to a mom who never opened it. Then there is the Barbie Little People convertible and a water bubble toy to keep those little brains curious and stimulated.
Last but not least mom can be stylish with a Vera Bradley wipes and diaper holder for changes on the go.
Total gift bundle valued over $75
Paw Patrol Kids Bundle
$5
Starting bid
This vibrant and engaging "Puppy Adventure Pack" is designed to delight young fans and includes a variety of items that cater to both fun and functionality:
Set of colorful punch balloons featuring the pups, a paddle ball and fidget spinner.
A "Paw Patrol" themed bath towel set that makes bath time exciting with its bright graphics and soft fabric.
A set of colorful socks, each featuring different characters and motifs from the "Paw Patrol" series, adding a playful touch to dressing up.
A set of "Paw Patrol" character stickers that can be used to personalize bags or clothing, allowing kids to show off their favorite characters.
This pack is ideal for young children who enjoy imaginative play and have a fondness for these beloved characters, providing them with various ways to engage with their favorites during daily activities.
Winter with Grandma Bundle
$5
Starting bid
The "Winter with Grandma" bundle is a heartwarming collection designed to keep a little one cozy and entertained during the colder months. It makes the perfect gift to buy for grandma or for her to get for herself to welcome the newest grandbaby. This set includes:
**Cozy Clothing**: Two adorable fleece onesies perfect for chilly weather and a hooded sweater to ensure warmth on especially cold days. These second hand items we’re loving donated by the first owner.
**Playful Learning**: Dance and interact with this adorable fisher price toy then settle in with a good book.
**Soothing Essentials**: A porcelain crib that’s meant for grandma to hold those comforts for baby. We’ve started it with an adorable wash cloth, boo boo bunny and a sleek adult mask just in case.
This gift set meets the practical needs for your grandbaby during winter while adding those little touches to your home that celebrate the bundle of joy.
Total gift bundle valued over $75
Starry Nights Sustainamelts Fresh from the Fragrance Farm
$1
Starting bid
- **Sustainamelts**: A collection of handmade wax melts, creatively repurposed from birthday candles and never opened store bought wax melts that sat in a closet.
These whimsical melts are shaped into stars thanks to a local mom who donated the molds when she was done. Sustainamelts not only fill the space with a delightful pink sands fragrance but also embody the idea of sustainability by finding continual use for items once no longer wanted in their prior form.
