Raffle Items

Small Format PVD is a queer-run worker cooperative and creative third space right here in Providence RI! Our team is putting together a multi-day online raffle fundraiser to raise money for worker co-op start up costs, and we need your help! Times were tough but we are tougher and we believe in third spaces like ours that center pleasure, harm reduction, and queer bipoc creativity! As we transition into a worker-owned co-op we can't do it alone!

We would like to thank all of the local businesses and artists who contributed. We are so lucky to be part of such a vibrant and supportive network.

Some of the ways Small Format has invested in the community since opening during the peak of the 2020 pandemic are listed below. Your contribution to this fundraiser today allows us to keep showing up here in Rhode Island! We believe local businesses should be made up of people that love their community, and know that love is a verb! Invest in worker-power, and in a community where we all get and give a little more pleasure. We’re small (format) but we’re building big energy towards a world that we know we can all have if we come together and invest in each other.

Ran and hosted a community free food fridge during peak pandemic Harm reduction training site for overdose prevention. We distribute and do training for narcan and fentanyl test strips. Annual free Holiday meals for LGBTQIA folks in need Weekly Queer Knitting Circles Queer+Trans Book Clubs/Community education reading series Queer youth open mics Free BIPOC mindfulness meditation series Genderful body affirming clothing swap Annual Juneteenth celebration with free plant giveaways Host Legislative letter writing campaigns

Here is an additional link to our Go-Fund me if you would like to donate directly





https://www.gofundme.com/f/small-format-needs-your-help