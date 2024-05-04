2024 is Hop on Home's 5th year in supporting the community and the third most abandoned pet, the rabbit. We are celebrating five years of good works and will be sponsoring a High Tea on May 4, 2024 at the Mansion Inn in Rock City Falls at noon. We will be taking the opportunity to honor and acknowledge a few people who have shown longevity with our organization and whom have a passion for rabbits and our mission. Hop on Home truly appreciates everyone's efforts in making sure that every bunny gets a safe, loving and forever home.
HIGH TEA LUNCHEON
12:00-12:30 Mingle & mimosas
12:30-1:30 Luncheon
Tomato Basil Bisque | Mesclun Greens Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette
Assorted Tea Sandwiches:
Curried Chicken Salad with Grapes
Ham, Brie and Apple
Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Roast Vegetable and Goat Cheese
Desserts:
French Macaroons
Fresh Fruit Tarts
Chocolate Mousse Cups
Madeline Cookies
1:30-2:00 Awards & What's Happening Next at Hop on Home
2:00-3:00 Dessert, Meet with the Bunnies and Raffle Winners Announced