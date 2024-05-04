2024 is Hop on Home's 5th year in supporting the community and the third most abandoned pet, the rabbit. We are celebrating five years of good works and will be sponsoring a High Tea on May 4, 2024 at the Mansion Inn in Rock City Falls at noon. We will be taking the opportunity to honor and acknowledge a few people who have shown longevity with our organization and whom have a passion for rabbits and our mission. Hop on Home truly appreciates everyone's efforts in making sure that every bunny gets a safe, loving and forever home.

HIGH TEA LUNCHEON

12:00-12:30 Mingle & mimosas

12:30-1:30 Luncheon

Tomato Basil Bisque | Mesclun Greens Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette

Assorted Tea Sandwiches:

Curried Chicken Salad with Grapes

Ham, Brie and Apple

Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Roast Vegetable and Goat Cheese

Desserts:

French Macaroons

Fresh Fruit Tarts

Chocolate Mousse Cups

Madeline Cookies

1:30-2:00 Awards & What's Happening Next at Hop on Home

2:00-3:00 Dessert, Meet with the Bunnies and Raffle Winners Announced