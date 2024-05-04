Logo
Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary
High Tea Luncheon

801 NY-29, Rock City Falls, NY 12863, USA

2024 is Hop on Home's 5th year in supporting the community and the third most abandoned pet, the rabbit.  We are celebrating five years of good works and will be sponsoring a High Tea on May 4, 2024 at the Mansion Inn in Rock City Falls at noon.  We will be taking the opportunity to honor and acknowledge a few people who have shown longevity with our organization and whom have a passion for rabbits and our mission.  Hop on Home truly appreciates everyone's efforts in making sure that every bunny gets a safe, loving and forever home.  

HIGH TEA LUNCHEON

12:00-12:30          Mingle & mimosas

12:30-1:30            Luncheon

                                                           Tomato Basil Bisque | Mesclun Greens Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette

                                                           Assorted Tea Sandwiches:

                                                               Curried Chicken Salad with Grapes

                                                               Ham, Brie and Apple

                                                               Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Blue Cheese Crumbles

                                                               Roast Vegetable and Goat Cheese

                                                            Desserts:

                                                               French Macaroons

                                                               Fresh Fruit Tarts

                                                               Chocolate Mousse Cups

                                                               Madeline Cookies

1:30-2:00                Awards & What's Happening Next at Hop on Home

2:00-3:00                Dessert, Meet with the Bunnies and Raffle Winners Announced

