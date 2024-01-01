Martin Gerdin Bull Trout Glass Sculpture Giveaway

Donate for a chance to win an amazing one-of-a-kind glass Bull Trout sculpture





Martin Gerdin is a glass artist who is exceptionally talented at creating glass sculptures. His passion for the outdoors and fly fishing pursuits led to sculptures that capture the colors, shapes, and beauty found in the species that occupy the world around him. Examples of his work can be found here: https://www.martingerdinglass.com/ Follow him on Instagram @martin_gerdin_glass to see amazing art and the creation of this one-of-a-kind piece that could be yours!





Adult Male Bull Trout, photo by Sam Scherck





Mid-Columbia Fisheries is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting and restoring wild salmonid populations, their habitats, and ecosystem functions through restoration, protection, education, and community involvement throughout central Washington. The donation of a one-of-a-kind sculpture from Martin Gerdin was a 'confluence of passions' centered around Bull Trout. The sculpture will be of a mature male Bull Trout that will be over 30 inches long, displaying breeding coloration and have a gnarly kype that shows the wisdom and success of a fish that has lived many years. Videos of the creation of this piece will be available on Martin's Instagram

and will be shared across Mid-Columbia Fisheries social media account.





This "giveaway" is a unique opportunity to land a beautiful piece of art, support Bull Trout recovery, and help out other native salmonids. By donating the requested amounts you will be entered into this unique opportunity, and following both Martin Gerdin and Mid-Columbia Fisheries on Instagram will let you follow along on both Martin Gerdin's art journey and Mid-Columbia Fisheries projects! The proceeds will directly support the mission of Mid-Columbia Fisheries and help protect and recover struggling Bull Trout populations. (More information can be found here: https://midcolumbiafisheries.org/bull-trout-recovery-2/.)





This giveaway by donation will conclude on July 13th so make sure you donate for a chance to land this fish! The winner will be announced on this date and live-streamed on Mid-Columbia Fisheries' Instagram. Additional prizes and giveaways will be held on July 11th event, so if you are in the area come join us! The winner of this giveaway does not have to be in attendance to claim this sculpture. Ensure your address is correctly filled out as this is where the sculpture will be sent! For any questions please reach out to Zac Zacavish at [email protected].





Tight Lines and Best Fishes