92 For 22 2nd Annual Benefit Dinner

The General Admission Ticket for the 92 For 22 Benefit Dinner includes:

Dinner (full meal provided at the event)

Participation in the silent auction

Opportunity to hear an inspiring guest speaker

Community networking and support for veterans

The event is held at Gypsum Grill & Event Center in Grand Rapids, MI, and features an evening of food, drinks, and entertainment, all aimed at raising funds and awareness to help reduce veteran suicide. Attire is business casual.