92 For 22 Benefit Dinner Raffle

Fresh Cuts for a Cause
$1

Donated by The BarberShed – Allendale, MI


Treat yourself or someone you love to a top-tier grooming experience at The BarberShed, Allendale’s go-to spot for sharp fades and classic cuts. This raffle item includes five individual haircut vouchers, each redeemable for a professional cut by the talented barber who knows how to blend style with precision.


Whether you're looking to clean up your look, try something bold, or just enjoy the vibe of a true neighborhood barbershop, these haircuts are your ticket to looking and feeling your best. Bid high—your head will thank you.


Schedule your appointment with Lisa today!

Text: 616-322-9937

11261 64th Ave

Allendale, MI 49401

One-Year Trash Bin Cleaning Subscription from G. I. Bins
$1

Keep your property clean, fresh, and pest-free with this one-year subscription from G. I. Bins, a veteran-owned trash bin cleaning and pressure washing company serving Michigan.

 

This package includes:

 

🗑️ Monthly Trash & Recycling Bin Cleaning – removes grime, odors, and harmful bacteria

 

🦟 Eliminates Odors, Bacteria, and Pests – leaving your bins sanitized and safe

 

💦 Pressure Washing Services – helping your home or property shine

 

With G. I. Bins, your bins won’t just look clean—they’ll be clean! Enjoy a year of hassle-free, professional service with a $420 value.

 

*Michigan residents only.


**Limited to the current G. I. Bins Service Territory.


Learn more at www.gibins.us


Wrap Yourself in Honor – Semper Fi Comfort at 60” x 80”!
$1

Show your pride and stay warm with this United States Marine Corps fleece blanket. Measuring 60" x 80", this blanket features a bold, vibrant red background with the official Marine Corps emblem prominently displayed in the center. The emblem includes the iconic Eagle, Globe, and Anchor design, surrounded by a black circular border with gold rope detailing and the words “UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS” in white lettering. Above the eagle is the Marine Corps motto, “Semper Fidelis”, in a white banner. Made from soft, plush material, this blanket is perfect for cozying up at home or showcasing your Marine Corps pride at events.


Estimated Value: $69.99

Honor. Strength. Comfort. Wrap Yourself in U.S. Army Pride!
$1

Show your support for the U.S. Army with this officially licensed fleece blanket. Measuring 60" x 80", this blanket features a bold black background with the iconic U.S. Army star logo outlined in gold and white, along with the text “U.S. ARMY” in crisp white lettering. Made from soft, durable polyester fleece, it offers warmth and comfort while showcasing military pride. Perfect for home décor, game day, or as a thoughtful gift for service members and veterans.


Estimated Value: $69.99

Detroit Tigers Layered Metal Wall Art
$1

Show off your team pride with this stunning layered metal Detroit Tigers wall art! Crafted with precision and durability, this piece features the iconic Old English “D” in a sleek, modern design that will stand out in any space—perfect for your home, office, or fan cave.


Value: $125


Donated by: Preferred Machine LLC, Holland, MI


Add a touch of Tigers spirit to your décor and take home this unique piece of craftsmanship!

Private Shooting Lesson at Barracks 616
$1

Ready. Aim. Experience the thrill of precision shooting! This exclusive auction item gives you a private one-on-one lesson with a certified firearms instructor at Barracks 616, West Michigan’s premier indoor shooting range.


Whether you’re a beginner looking to learn the fundamentals or an experienced shooter wanting to sharpen your skills, this personalized session will cover:

  • Safety and handling techniques
  • Proper stance, grip, and trigger control
  • Live-fire practice on a state-of-the-art range

Barracks 616 offers a professional, safe, and exciting environment for all skill levels. This is your chance to gain confidence, improve accuracy, and have an unforgettable experience.


Estimated Value: $75


More Details

Stealth Meets Comfort: The Ultimate Hunting Gear
$1

Step into the wild with confidence! This NEW VIEW Tree Camo Hunting Suit (Size XL) includes a fleece-lined jacket, pants, and face mask, designed for hunters who demand performance and comfort. Featuring a patented tree, leaf, and reed camouflage pattern, this gear ensures you blend seamlessly into nature.


Highlights:

  • Ultra-Quiet Design: Silent fabric and noiseless zippers for stealthy movement.
  • All-Weather Protection: Water-resistant softshell with windproof and breathable layers.
  • Warm & Comfortable: Fleece lining keeps you cozy during cold-weather hunts.
  • Smart Storage: Up to 15 strategically placed pockets for gear, tools, and essentials.
  • Functional Features: Detachable hood, adjustable cuffs, drawstring hem, and elastic waist for a perfect fit.

Perfect for deer, duck, or big game hunting—this set is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. Enter for your chance to win and elevate your hunting experience!


More Details: https://a.co/d/aRBI1H8

2 Pack Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Cameras
$1

Whether you're a seasoned hunter, wildlife enthusiast, or just love keeping an eye on the great outdoors, this powerful duo of Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Cameras is your ultimate scouting companion.


📸 Features You'll Love:

  • 36MP photos & 1080p HD video with audio for crystal-clear captures
  • Lightning-fast 0.4-second trigger speed and up to 100' detection range
  • Night vision with low-glow infrared for stealthy surveillance
  • Auto-connect cellular technology — no fuss, just signal
  • Built-in memory (no SD card needed!) and on-demand access via the Moultrie Mobile App
  • Smart Tag AI for species recognition — deer, turkey, bear, and more
  • Free unlimited cloud storage and interactive mapping tools

Whether you're tracking game or monitoring your property, these cameras deliver unmatched performance and convenience.


🎟 Enter to win and elevate your outdoor game! One lucky winner takes home the full 2-pack.


More Details:

https://a.co/d/2xoteoj

Gogogo Sport Laser Range Finder 1200 yds
$1

Whether you're dialing in your shot on the hunt or perfecting your swing on the golf course, this Gogogo Sport Laser Range Finder is your ticket to next-level accuracy.

📡 Top Features:

  • Measures distances from 5 to 1200 yards with ±1 yard accuracy
  • 6x magnification and crystal-clear optics for sharp visuals
  • Multiple modes: Hunting, Golf (with slope compensation), and Speed
  • Built-in rechargeable battery — no need for replacements
  • Fast measurement response with LCD digital display
  • Compact, rugged design perfect for field use

From tracking game to locking onto the flagstick, this rangefinder delivers reliable performance in any terrain.


🎟 Enter to win and take your aim to the next level — one lucky winner will walk away with this precision powerhouse!


More Details:

https://a.co/d/90qEbqP

Grunt Style Grumpy Old Vet Hoodie
$1

For the veteran who’s earned the right to be a little grumpy — and proud of it. This Grunt Style Grumpy Old Vet Hoodie isn’t just warm and comfortable, it’s a statement. A salute to service, grit, and unapologetic patriotism.

🔥 Why You’ll Love It:

  • Ultra-soft fleece blend (50% cotton / 50% polyester) for all-day comfort
  • Tagless design for itch-free wear
  • Bold “Grumpy Old Vet” graphic that speaks volumes
  • American flag and Grunt Style logos on the sleeves
  • Made by veterans, for veterans — proudly printed in the USA
  • XXL size for a relaxed, roomy fit

Whether you're braving the cold or just making a point, this hoodie delivers warmth with attitude.


🎟 Enter to win and wear your veteran pride loud and proud. One lucky winner will take home this iconic hoodie in XXL.


More Details:

https://a.co/d/04UZwAk

Walkers Razor Slim Electronic Earmuffs
$1

Step up your game with the ultimate in hearing protection and situational awareness! The Walkers Razor Slim Electronic Earmuffs are a must-have for shooters, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts who demand performance without bulk.

🔊 Key Features:

  • Noise Reduction Rating of 23 dB – Protect your hearing from gunshots, machinery, and other loud environments
  • Sound-Activated Compression – Blocks harmful noise while amplifying ambient sounds like voices and range commands
  • Slim, Low-Profile Design – Lightweight and sleek for maximum comfort and maneuverability
  • High-Definition Speakers – Enjoy crisp, clear audio without sacrificing safety
  • All-Day Comfort – Cushioned ear cups and adjustable headband for extended wear

Whether you're at the range, on the job site, or enjoying a concert or race, these earmuffs deliver the perfect blend of protection and performance. Enter now for your chance to win gear that’s trusted by pros and loved by enthusiasts!

🎟️ Don’t miss out—your ears will thank you!

🎉 Founders Brewing Company VIP Tour for 10 🍻
$1

Location: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Value: $165

Grab nine of your favorite people and join us for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at Founders Brewing Company, one of Michigan’s most iconic breweries!

Your group of up to 10 guests will enjoy:

  • A private tour of our award-winning brewing facility
  • Tastings of our renowned craft beers
  • An insider’s look at how our legendary brews are made

📅 Tours available Monday through Friday, scheduled based on availability.
📞 To book your experience, contact John Gautraud, Tour & Education Manager:
📧 [email protected] | ☎️ 616-325-2977

🔞 All guests must be 21+ with valid ID
📅 Certificate expires October 18, 2026

Coppercraft Single Barrel Straight Bourbon
$1

Elevate your spirits with this exclusive single barrel selection from Coppercraft Distillery, handpicked by Smitty’s Specialty Beverage. This straight bourbon whiskey delivers a rich, full-bodied profile with notes of caramel, toasted oak, and a hint of spice—crafted for those who appreciate bold character and smooth finish.

🔥 Retail Value: $69.99
🎯 Limited Store Pick – Not Available Everywhere
🇺🇸 Proudly distilled in the USA

Whether you're a seasoned bourbon enthusiast or just starting your collection, this bottle is a standout. Enter for your chance to win a pour that honors craftsmanship and flavor.

Traverse City Whiskey Co.
$1

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Single Barrel – Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey 🥃
🔥 Smitty’s Specialty Beverage Store Pick | 💰 Retail Value: $124.99

Uncut. Unfiltered. Unapologetically bold. This barrel proof straight rye from Traverse City Whiskey Co. is a powerhouse pour, selected with precision by Smitty’s Specialty Beverage for its exceptional depth and spice. Expect a full-throttle flavor experience—peppery rye heat balanced by hints of dark fruit, oak, and vanilla.

🏆 Single Barrel Selection – Rare & Distinct
🇺🇸 Crafted in Michigan with Pride
🎯 High Proof, High Impact – Not for the faint of palate

This is a collector’s bottle for those who appreciate strength, character, and authenticity in every sip. Enter to win a rye that doesn’t hold back.

Oceanfront Siesta
$100

Your ALL-INCLUSIVE experience at your choice of five-star Marival Luxury Resort includes 4 nights for 2 guests in a beautiful standard room in Banderas Bay or Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico.

  • Unwind in your elegant standard room, boasting a private balcony and sweeping views
  • Indulge in all-inclusive amenities, including international on-site dining and 24-hour room service
  • Make a splash with resort pools, beach access, and non-motorized water sports
  • Upgrade to enjoy daily activities, including live entertainment
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

To unlock this awesome item, we need at least 20 raffle tickets sold! If we don’t hit that mark, no worries — the raffle will shift to a 50/50 format, and one lucky winner will take home half the pot. Either way, your support makes a difference!



More Details:

Oceanfront Siesta | LuxGive


*Airfare not included


**Participation in this raffle constitutes acceptance of all terms, including any fees, taxes, or obligations related to the item(s) awarded.

