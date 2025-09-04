92 For 22 Benefit Dinner Raffle

Hosted by
Donated by The BarberShed – Allendale, MI
Treat yourself or someone you love to a top-tier grooming experience at The BarberShed, Allendale’s go-to spot for sharp fades and classic cuts. This raffle item includes five individual haircut vouchers, each redeemable for a professional cut by the talented barber who knows how to blend style with precision.
Whether you're looking to clean up your look, try something bold, or just enjoy the vibe of a true neighborhood barbershop, these haircuts are your ticket to looking and feeling your best. Bid high—your head will thank you.
Schedule your appointment with Lisa today!
Text: 616-322-9937
11261 64th Ave
Allendale, MI 49401
Keep your property clean, fresh, and pest-free with this one-year subscription from G. I. Bins, a veteran-owned trash bin cleaning and pressure washing company serving Michigan.
This package includes:
🗑️ Monthly Trash & Recycling Bin Cleaning – removes grime, odors, and harmful bacteria
🦟 Eliminates Odors, Bacteria, and Pests – leaving your bins sanitized and safe
💦 Pressure Washing Services – helping your home or property shine
With G. I. Bins, your bins won’t just look clean—they’ll be clean! Enjoy a year of hassle-free, professional service with a $420 value.
*Michigan residents only.
**Limited to the current G. I. Bins Service Territory.
Learn more at www.gibins.us
Show your pride and stay warm with this United States Marine Corps fleece blanket. Measuring 60" x 80", this blanket features a bold, vibrant red background with the official Marine Corps emblem prominently displayed in the center. The emblem includes the iconic Eagle, Globe, and Anchor design, surrounded by a black circular border with gold rope detailing and the words “UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS” in white lettering. Above the eagle is the Marine Corps motto, “Semper Fidelis”, in a white banner. Made from soft, plush material, this blanket is perfect for cozying up at home or showcasing your Marine Corps pride at events.
Estimated Value: $69.99
Show your support for the U.S. Army with this officially licensed fleece blanket. Measuring 60" x 80", this blanket features a bold black background with the iconic U.S. Army star logo outlined in gold and white, along with the text “U.S. ARMY” in crisp white lettering. Made from soft, durable polyester fleece, it offers warmth and comfort while showcasing military pride. Perfect for home décor, game day, or as a thoughtful gift for service members and veterans.
Estimated Value: $69.99
Show off your team pride with this stunning layered metal Detroit Tigers wall art! Crafted with precision and durability, this piece features the iconic Old English “D” in a sleek, modern design that will stand out in any space—perfect for your home, office, or fan cave.
Value: $125
Donated by: Preferred Machine LLC, Holland, MI
Add a touch of Tigers spirit to your décor and take home this unique piece of craftsmanship!
Ready. Aim. Experience the thrill of precision shooting! This exclusive auction item gives you a private one-on-one lesson with a certified firearms instructor at Barracks 616, West Michigan’s premier indoor shooting range.
Whether you’re a beginner looking to learn the fundamentals or an experienced shooter wanting to sharpen your skills, this personalized session will cover:
Barracks 616 offers a professional, safe, and exciting environment for all skill levels. This is your chance to gain confidence, improve accuracy, and have an unforgettable experience.
Estimated Value: $75
More Details
Step into the wild with confidence! This NEW VIEW Tree Camo Hunting Suit (Size XL) includes a fleece-lined jacket, pants, and face mask, designed for hunters who demand performance and comfort. Featuring a patented tree, leaf, and reed camouflage pattern, this gear ensures you blend seamlessly into nature.
Highlights:
Perfect for deer, duck, or big game hunting—this set is a must-have for any outdoor enthusiast. Enter for your chance to win and elevate your hunting experience!
More Details: https://a.co/d/aRBI1H8
Whether you're a seasoned hunter, wildlife enthusiast, or just love keeping an eye on the great outdoors, this powerful duo of Moultrie Edge 2 Cellular Trail Cameras is your ultimate scouting companion.
📸 Features You'll Love:
Whether you're tracking game or monitoring your property, these cameras deliver unmatched performance and convenience.
🎟 Enter to win and elevate your outdoor game! One lucky winner takes home the full 2-pack.
More Details:
Whether you're dialing in your shot on the hunt or perfecting your swing on the golf course, this Gogogo Sport Laser Range Finder is your ticket to next-level accuracy.
📡 Top Features:
From tracking game to locking onto the flagstick, this rangefinder delivers reliable performance in any terrain.
🎟 Enter to win and take your aim to the next level — one lucky winner will walk away with this precision powerhouse!
More Details:
For the veteran who’s earned the right to be a little grumpy — and proud of it. This Grunt Style Grumpy Old Vet Hoodie isn’t just warm and comfortable, it’s a statement. A salute to service, grit, and unapologetic patriotism.
🔥 Why You’ll Love It:
Whether you're braving the cold or just making a point, this hoodie delivers warmth with attitude.
🎟 Enter to win and wear your veteran pride loud and proud. One lucky winner will take home this iconic hoodie in XXL.
More Details:
Step up your game with the ultimate in hearing protection and situational awareness! The Walkers Razor Slim Electronic Earmuffs are a must-have for shooters, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts who demand performance without bulk.
🔊 Key Features:
Whether you're at the range, on the job site, or enjoying a concert or race, these earmuffs deliver the perfect blend of protection and performance. Enter now for your chance to win gear that’s trusted by pros and loved by enthusiasts!
🎟️ Don’t miss out—your ears will thank you!
Location: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Value: $165
Grab nine of your favorite people and join us for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at Founders Brewing Company, one of Michigan’s most iconic breweries!
Your group of up to 10 guests will enjoy:
📅 Tours available Monday through Friday, scheduled based on availability.
📞 To book your experience, contact John Gautraud, Tour & Education Manager:
📧 [email protected] | ☎️ 616-325-2977
🔞 All guests must be 21+ with valid ID
📅 Certificate expires October 18, 2026
Elevate your spirits with this exclusive single barrel selection from Coppercraft Distillery, handpicked by Smitty’s Specialty Beverage. This straight bourbon whiskey delivers a rich, full-bodied profile with notes of caramel, toasted oak, and a hint of spice—crafted for those who appreciate bold character and smooth finish.
🔥 Retail Value: $69.99
🎯 Limited Store Pick – Not Available Everywhere
🇺🇸 Proudly distilled in the USA
Whether you're a seasoned bourbon enthusiast or just starting your collection, this bottle is a standout. Enter for your chance to win a pour that honors craftsmanship and flavor.
Traverse City Whiskey Co. Single Barrel – Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey 🥃
🔥 Smitty’s Specialty Beverage Store Pick | 💰 Retail Value: $124.99
Uncut. Unfiltered. Unapologetically bold. This barrel proof straight rye from Traverse City Whiskey Co. is a powerhouse pour, selected with precision by Smitty’s Specialty Beverage for its exceptional depth and spice. Expect a full-throttle flavor experience—peppery rye heat balanced by hints of dark fruit, oak, and vanilla.
🏆 Single Barrel Selection – Rare & Distinct
🇺🇸 Crafted in Michigan with Pride
🎯 High Proof, High Impact – Not for the faint of palate
This is a collector’s bottle for those who appreciate strength, character, and authenticity in every sip. Enter to win a rye that doesn’t hold back.
Your ALL-INCLUSIVE experience at your choice of five-star Marival Luxury Resort includes 4 nights for 2 guests in a beautiful standard room in Banderas Bay or Nuevo Nayarit, Mexico.
To unlock this awesome item, we need at least 20 raffle tickets sold! If we don’t hit that mark, no worries — the raffle will shift to a 50/50 format, and one lucky winner will take home half the pot. Either way, your support makes a difference!
More Details:
*Airfare not included
**Participation in this raffle constitutes acceptance of all terms, including any fees, taxes, or obligations related to the item(s) awarded.
