Flatiron Faceoff Roller Derby Tournament

Boulder County

CO 80501, USA

Two Day Tournament Pass
$50

TWO-DAY PASS- Don’t miss a moment of the mayhem! The two-day pass gives you full access to the Flatiron Face-Off roller derby tournament all weekend long. Hosted by Boulder County Roller Derby, this is your ticket to back-to-back bouts and nonstop excitement all weekend long

One Day Ticket- SATURDAY, AUGUST 30TH
$30

SATURDAY ONLY - Catch all the hard hits, fast jams, and fierce competition with a one-day ticket to Flatiron Face-Off, hosted by Boulder County Roller Derby! This option is a ONE DAY TICKET for Saturday and experience the action up close—roller derby at its finest.

One Day Ticket- SUNDAY, AUGUST 31TH
$30

SUNDAY ONLY - Catch all the hard hits, fast jams, and fierce competition with a one-day ticket to Flatiron Face-Off, hosted by Boulder County Roller Derby! This option is a ONE DAY TICKET for Sunday and experience the action up close—roller derby at its finest.

CHILD One Day Ticket- SATURDAY, AUGUST 30TH
Free

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD DONATION One Day Ticket- SATURDAY, AUGUST 30TH
$5

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD DONATION One Day Ticket- SATURDAY, AUGUST 30TH
$10

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD DONATION One Day Ticket- SATURDAY, AUGUST 30TH
$15

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD One Day Ticket- SUNDAY, AUGUST 31TH
Free

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD DONATION One Day Ticket- SUNDAY, AUGUST 31TH
$5

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD DONATION One Day Ticket- SUNDAY, AUGUST 31TH
$10

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD DONATION One Day Ticket- SUNDAY, AUGUST 31TH
$15

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD Two Day Tournament Pass
Free

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD DONATION Two Day Tournament Pass
$5

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD DONATION Two Day Tournament Pass
$10

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


CHILD DONATION Two Day Tournament Pass
$15

CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 12


Add a donation for Boulder County Roller Derby

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!