Urban Indigenous Collective's Silent Auction

This heartwarming illustration captures a multigenerational moment of togetherness, as three women—grandmother, mother, and daughter—gather around a bowl, joyfully preparing fresh peas. Each figure beams with contentment, their hands gently working in sync, symbolizing the passing down of traditions and the bond of family. The grandmother stands proudly at the back, her wisdom guiding the younger two, while the mother and child smile with delight, sharing in the experience. The soft yellow background and scattering of green peas create a sense of lightness and joy, evoking the warmth of home and the timeless connection between generations.

This heartwarming illustration captures a multigenerational moment of togetherness, as three women—grandmother, mother, and daughter—gather around a bowl, joyfully preparing fresh peas. Each figure beams with contentment, their hands gently working in sync, symbolizing the passing down of traditions and the bond of family. The grandmother stands proudly at the back, her wisdom guiding the younger two, while the mother and child smile with delight, sharing in the experience. The soft yellow background and scattering of green peas create a sense of lightness and joy, evoking the warmth of home and the timeless connection between generations.

More details...