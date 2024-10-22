Hosted by

Urban Indigenous Collective's Silent Auction

Seka Hills Gift Basket item
Seka Hills Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

In our native Patwin language, ‘Séka’ means ‘blue,’ and in selecting Séka Hills as the name for our line of premium tribal products, we honor the blue hills that overlook our homeland in Northern California’s Capay Valley. The Gift Basket inlcudes - Seka Hills Beef Jerky Peppered 3oz - Seka Hills Capay Valley Almonds Garlic Herbs 7oz - Seka Hills Balsamic Elderberry Vinegar 8.4 oz - Seka Hills Estate Grown Extra Virgin California 16.9oz - Seka Hills Pure California Honey Capay Valley 10oz - Seka Hills Pickled Traditional Asparagus
The Kate Spade ♠️ Exclusive Set item
The Kate Spade ♠️ Exclusive Set
$300

Starting bid

Kate Spade - Laurel Way - Saffiano Leather Wicked Coffee Cup Sand and Fog “mushroom” candle-caramel apple crunch Jaclyn New York- Halloween theme 2 pack shorts
The Ultimate Pumpkin Basket Collection item
The Ultimate Pumpkin Basket Collection
$150

Starting bid

Pumpkin basket Sensational Wood Wick Soy Candle “Falling Leaves” (Fir,Apple,Spice, Patchouli, Birch Tar, Clove, Eucalyptus)   Sand & Fog Reed Diffuser- Halloween Ghost- Pumpkin Spice   Michael Kors- Black Adjustable Belt Bag Matching Enchanted Forest Glass Mugs- hot or cold (DISCO BALL MUSHROOMS NOT INCLUDED)
The UIC 🪶 ULTIMATE JUICY SPA Collection item
The UIC 🪶 ULTIMATE JUICY SPA Collection
$250

Starting bid

Juice Couture Sleepwear- Pink Polish Robe Jessica Simpson - Radiant Glow Soy Mushroom Candle Basket Curly Q- Heatless Curl Set  (4 pieces) Lindo- Misting Bottle Wet- Pro Flex Dry Paddle Juicy Couture Socks (4) Hair Turbans (4) Addy-Lu Spoop & Spiral heatless Curlset Curlsmith Miracle Shield- Vegan Protection & Heat Protection (Pressed Cramble Oil, Guave Fruit Juice, Torn Kale Leaves, Prickly Pair Pulp, Ground Pumpkin Seed, Shitake  Mushrooms)
90's Baby item
90's Baby
$20

Starting bid

**Watermark Not Included** This piece captures the vibrant energy and joy of 90s hip-hop culture. The character's carefree dance, colorful retro fashion, and oversized accessories evoke a sense of nostalgia for the era’s playful, expressive style. The pink background amplifies the lightheartedness, while the iconic high-top fade and gold chain reflect the character’s pride and confidence. It’s a tribute to a time when music, fashion, and self-expression blended effortlessly into a celebration of individuality.
Generations item
Generations
$25

Starting bid

This heartwarming illustration captures a multigenerational moment of togetherness, as three women—grandmother, mother, and daughter—gather around a bowl, joyfully preparing fresh peas. Each figure beams with contentment, their hands gently working in sync, symbolizing the passing down of traditions and the bond of family. The grandmother stands proudly at the back, her wisdom guiding the younger two, while the mother and child smile with delight, sharing in the experience. The soft yellow background and scattering of green peas create a sense of lightness and joy, evoking the warmth of home and the timeless connection between generations.
Beauty Shop item
Beauty Shop
$20

Starting bid

This illustration captures the essence of camaraderie and everyday beauty rituals, as three women sit together under salon capes, reading different magazines. Each character has a unique expression, with hair wrapped in rollers and clips, symbolizing the in-between moments of transformation and self-care. Their varied looks of surprise, curiosity, and amusement add a humorous and relatable touch, suggesting casual conversation and shared experiences. The warm tones and expressive body language evoke the intimate, familiar atmosphere of a beauty shop, where community and connection flourish.
BLM item
BLM
$20

Starting bid

This piece, *Black Lives Matter*, uses bold imagery to celebrate Black identity and strength. Each character's hairstyle carries the words "Black," "Lives," and "Matter," symbolizing the deep connection between the movement and personal expression. The distinct hair textures emphasize individuality and collective pride, while the vibrant background adds energy and urgency to the message of justice and resilience.
Midas item
Midas
$20

Starting bid

**Watermark Not Included** This vibrant illustration beautifully celebrates the fusion of both feminine and masculine energy, with the regal figure embodying a striking balance of grace and strength. Adorned in a flowing golden gown, the character exudes elegance, while their confident stance and strong facial features emphasize power and authority. The glass of red wine and the subtle side-eye expression add a playful, self-assured touch, enhancing the blend of softness and boldness. The crown of golden rods, reminiscent of King Midas, symbolizes opulence, further highlighting the harmonious celebration of duality in both appearance and spirit.
Headwrap Inspo item
Headwrap Inspo
$20

Starting bid

This artwork celebrates the beauty and diversity of Black women through a series of portraits, each wearing a unique headwrap. The varied colors, patterns, and styles of the wraps highlight the individuality of each woman while also connecting them through a shared cultural symbol. The piece pays homage to the tradition of headwraps as both a statement of identity and a form of empowerment, symbolizing pride, heritage, and strength across the African diaspora.
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 1 item
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 1
$75

Starting bid

Make a bold statement with these handcrafted earrings by Copper Canoe Woman, featuring vibrant purple horseshoe designs paired with iridescent blue and abalone accents. The unique combination of colors and shapes draws inspiration from both celestial and natural elements, creating a piece that is playful yet sophisticated. These earrings are perfect for those who appreciate artful design and the beauty of handcrafted accessories.
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 2 item
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 2
$75

Starting bid

Add a playful pop of color to your look with these eye-catching earrings by Copper Canoe Woman. Featuring an elegant teardrop shape filled with vibrant, multi-colored confetti, these lightweight statement earrings are both fun and festive. Perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to any outfit, these handcrafted earrings celebrate creativity and individuality with their unique design and bold colors.
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 3 item
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 3
$75

Starting bid

Channel your inner energy with these striking lightning bolt earrings by Copper Canoe Woman. Featuring bold white outlines with abalone shell inlays, these handcrafted earrings capture the power and beauty of nature in a modern, edgy design. Lightweight and eye-catching, they make the perfect accessory for those who want to make a statement with their style.
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 4 item
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 4
$75

Starting bid

Celebrate culture and artistry with these beautifully handcrafted earrings by Copper Canoe Woman. Made from natural wood and featuring intricate cut-out designs, these earrings are accented with abalone shell inlays, creating a stunning contrast of textures and colors. With their elegant yet bold design, these earrings are a perfect fusion of traditional craftsmanship and modern style, making them a unique and meaningful addition to any collection.
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 5 item
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 5
$75

Starting bid

Make a bold statement with these unique handcrafted earrings by Copper Canoe Woman. Featuring abstract shapes with a striking ivory finish and shimmering abalone shell inlays, these earrings blend organic materials with modern design. The eye-catching cut-out patterns and layered structure give these earrings a contemporary, artistic flair, making them the perfect accessory for someone who appreciates both style and craftsmanship.
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 6 item
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 6
$75

Starting bid

Stand out with these vibrant and bold handcrafted earrings by Copper Canoe Woman. Featuring translucent neon pink acrylic in geometric oval shapes, these earrings are a modern, playful take on statement jewelry. Their lightweight design and eye-catching color make them the perfect accessory for adding a pop of color to any outfit, making them ideal for those who love to express their personality through fashion.
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 7 item
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 7
$75

Starting bid

These stunning handcrafted earrings by Copper Canoe Woman feature rich, deep red marbled acrylic in bold, geometric oval shapes. Their translucent design captures the light beautifully, creating a striking and elegant statement piece. Perfect for any occasion, these earrings blend contemporary style with artistic craftsmanship, making them a versatile and eye-catching addition to any jewelry collection.
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 8 item
Handcrafted Earrings by Copper Canoe Woman 8
$75

Starting bid

