Holiday Bundles for Shelter Pets

At MPAS, every animal gets routine veterinary care—but some need a little extra love and attention. Nicky’s Second Chance Fund steps in for animals facing serious medical challenges like injuries, Parvovirus, seizures, or heartworm disease, giving them a real shot at a happy, healthy life. Your donation delivers lifesaving care when these animals need it most.
At MPAS, we make sure every furry friend is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped—ready for their forever home! Your bundle helps give them the care they need to strut their stuff and find the perfect family.
1 spay or neuter $250
1 Rabies vaccine $20
1 Heartworm test $30
Give our pups who need it most, the tools to shine! This bundle supports a specialized training session that teaches manners, confidence, and all the skills they need to impress their forever families.
We rely on our amazing community to keep our furry friends well-fed! From playful pups to cuddly cats—and even the tiniest kittens and puppies—your bundle helps fill their bellies and warm their hearts. Because nothing says happy tails like a full tummy!
Purina Pro Plan Wet Dog Food $32
Purina Pro Plan Dry Dog Food $45
Friskies Pate Canned Cat Food $20
Purina One Dry Cat Food $30
KMR Milk Replacer Powder (2 pack) $43
Every day at MPAS is a chance for fun! With toys, puzzles, and special activities, our enrichment program keeps tails wagging and whiskers twitching—helping dogs and cats stay calm, confident, and ready for adoption.
Kong $20
Kong Wobbler $20
Bully sticks (10) $20
Cat Spring Toys $10
Kitten Roller Track Toy $10
Cardboard Cat Scratch Pad (5 pack) $20
This bundle provides essential cleaning supplies to keep our furry friends’ spaces fresh, safe, and cozy all season long. Items include paper towels, bleach, laundry detergent, garbage bags, and more—helping us create a happy, healthy home for every pet in our care.
A happy mama makes happy kittens! This bundle provides a soft, secure space and cleaner litter, making life easier for mom and her babies.
Feline Pine Litter
Pop Up Pet Playpen
Treat time just got extra tasty! Your bundle helps provide yummy Churu pouches for our cats and Bully sticks for our dogs..
Cat Treats $5
Bully Stick $5
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!