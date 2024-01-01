Logo
Wink & a Smile-Sounds of New Orleans

4209 Virginia Ave, St. Louis, MO 63111, USA

Dawn Weber


At The Wink! Annex
4209 Virginia
St Louis, MO63111
Doors 4 PM, Music at 5


Bob Row and Dawn Weber bring you the hot jazz & funk music of New Orleans.

Piano, bass, drums, trumpet, & vocals


It's BYOB, but we'll have some N/A drinks like Mighty Kind CBD & THC seltzers, sparkling water and N/A Wine for sale.


Limited seating is available, so don't miss out! 


Secure your tickets now to ensure your spot at this must-see performance.

Invite your friends, share the event, and get ready for a night of great music in an intimate setting. We can't wait to see you there! 🎶✨

