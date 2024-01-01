Wink & a Smile-Sounds of New Orleans

Dawn Weber







At The Wink! Annex

4209 Virginia

St Louis, MO63111

Doors 4 PM, Music at 5





Bob Row and Dawn Weber bring you the hot jazz & funk music of New Orleans.

Piano, bass, drums, trumpet, & vocals





It's BYOB, but we'll have some N/A drinks like Mighty Kind CBD & THC seltzers, sparkling water and N/A Wine for sale.





Limited seating is available, so don't miss out!





Secure your tickets now to ensure your spot at this must-see performance.

Invite your friends, share the event, and get ready for a night of great music in an intimate setting. We can't wait to see you there! 🎶✨