Brandenburg Concertos, Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Bach Society Houston presents the Bach Orchestra performing The Brandenburg Concertos by Johann Sebastian Bach (BWV 1046–1051). A collection of six instrumental works was presented by Bach to Christian Ludwig, Margrave of Brandenburg-Schwedt, in 1721 (though probably composed earlier). The original French title is Six Concerts à plusieurs instruments, meaning "Six Concertos for several instruments". Some of them feature several solo instruments in combination. They are widely regarded as some of the best orchestral compositions of the Baroque era.





Museum of Fine Arts Houston

Audrey Jones Beck Building

5601 Main Street

Houston, Texas





7:00 P.m.