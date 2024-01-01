Moonbeam Melodies: A Serendipitous Series of Accidents

You'll be seeing polka dots and moonbeams at our inaugural speakeasy event at KVML's Bokonon Lounge!





You'll be unstuck in time back to Indiana Avenue in 1922. Come dressed in your 20's best and join us for storytelling from our Master of Ceremonies Sampson Levingston of Through2Eyes walking tours. This roaring evening also features music by the Rob Dixon Trio, food by Chef Keagy, and specialty drinks.





Sampson Levingston started Through2Eyes as a blog to share his perspective and views. As the platform evolved, he wanted to have more of a historical approach. Levingston travels across Indiana, sharing the hidden history that Indiana has to offer.





Chef Keagy began her culinary journey during the pandemic when she began culinary school in Los Angeles at CASA school in Los Angels. Keagy delivered fresh homemade healthy Italian meals during lockdown. She studied as a stage/ intern at celebrity Chef Phillip Franklin Lee's renowned Pasta Bar in LA, where they received their first Michelin star for their outstanding essential work during the pandemic. Since then, Keagy has specialized in sharing her homemade Italian meals through out the country.



