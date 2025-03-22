EmpowHer: The Strong Girls United Auction

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun Tickets
$250

Starting bid

2 tickets to see the Fever vs Sun! Valued at $570!
Autographed PWHL Montreal Victoire Jersey item
Autographed PWHL Montreal Victoire Jersey
$500

Starting bid

PRICELESS. Exclusive Signed Victoire Jersey - PWHL Team Autographed! Own a piece of history with this official Montreal Victoire jersey, signed by the entire PWHL team, including stars like Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Cayla Barnes, and many more! This rare, one-of-a-kind collector's item features signatures from all the incredible athletes driving women’s hockey forward. Don’t miss your chance to bid on a jersey that celebrates the whole team and supports the growth of the sport!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!