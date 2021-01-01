Logo
5ever, Smooth Brain, Return Address, and Hyber at Bridge9 (1)

282 Rantoul St, Beverly, MA 01915, USA

Catch 5ever and Smooth Brain, Return Address, and Hyber at Bridge9 in Beverly MA

All Ages | $10 in advance $15 at the door| Doors at 6 PM Music at 7 PM


5ever - 5ever is a POP-punk band from Boston MA. The band, consisting of Sam Nazaretian (Vocals), Tyler Dack(Guitar), Chance Wells (Bass/Vocals), and Alex Pickert (Drums), formed in 2021 and had one goal in mind: take the genre back to a place of fun.


Smooth Brain - Tri-state pop-punkers Smooth Brain are forging community through impassioned songs about love and heartbreak; confusion and nostalgia; queer joy and pure rage.


Return Address -  They have become well-known for their catchy and intense songs. "Mercy," one of their best songs, demonstrates how well they can combine complex guitar lines with unvarnished, heartfelt vocals.


Hyber - Hyber is a four-piece alt-rock band from Salem MA composed of Kris, Jeanette, Gabe, and Nick. Known for emotional lyrics and an overall good time.

