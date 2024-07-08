The 2nd Annual "Drive Fore Bella Kind" Charity Golf Outing

• Golf package for two (2) (4 player teams) to play on the day of the outing (includes golf carts & green fees, turn table snack stand, awards lunch, golf contest, beverages, gifts & prizes) • Your name and/or logo displayed and link on homepage of event website, and included in all advertising for the event • Your name displayed on four tee boxes • Your name announced as a sponsor during the program • Bella Kind website & social media recognition. • Option to include marketing items in the player swag bag • Corporate banner displayed at the event

• Golf package for two (2) (4 player teams) to play on the day of the outing (includes golf carts & green fees, turn table snack stand, awards lunch, golf contest, beverages, gifts & prizes) • Your name and/or logo displayed and link on homepage of event website, and included in all advertising for the event • Your name displayed on four tee boxes • Your name announced as a sponsor during the program • Bella Kind website & social media recognition. • Option to include marketing items in the player swag bag • Corporate banner displayed at the event

More details...