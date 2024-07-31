Equity & Empowerment Awards Gala '24

This ticket comes complete with a gourmet, sit-down dinner and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages not included. No alcoholic drinks will be sold at the event.
General Admission
$150
This ticket comes complete with a gourmet, sit-down dinner and two complimentary alcoholic beverages. No alcoholic drinks will be sold at the event.
The NextGen Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This table includes 4 tickets, a gourmet, sit-down dinner, 2 complimentary alcoholic beverages per person, and your company logo printed on marketing materials.
The Signature Equity Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This table includes 8 tickets, a gourmet, sit-down dinner, 2 complimentary alcoholic beverages per person, 1/2 page print in booklet with photo and bio, your company logo printed on marketing materials, and Luxe Empowerment Gift Bag.
The Elite Equity Table
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
This table includes 8 tickets, a gourmet, sit-down dinner, unlimited complimentary alcoholic beverages per person, 1/2 page print in booklet with photo and bio, and your company logo printed on marketing materials, and Luxe Empowerment Gift Bag.
Add a donation for Konspicuous Foundation
$
