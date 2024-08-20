Fall Community Bash & Poker Run 2024 - Keepers of the Innocent

For just $20, you can join as a driver and receive your first card and poker run hand sheet, putting you in the running for our grand prize. Enjoy the ride with designated stops, collect your cards, and see if luck is on your side!
Your registration fee not only secures your spot in the Poker Run but also contributes directly to supporting Keepers of the Innocent's mission to protect and advocate for the vulnerable in our community. It's a ride with a purpose, and every hand helps make a difference.
Don't miss out—register today and get ready for a thrilling day on the road!
Passenger / 2nd Poker Run Hand Sheet and card draw
$10
For just $10(each passenger), passengers can join the ride and receive a second poker run sheet, giving you even more chances to win big. Want to increase your odds? You can purchase additional poker run sheets for just $10 each, stacking the deck in your favor as you make your way through the route.
Every registration, whether for the driver, passenger, or additional hands, helps support the vital work of Keepers of the Innocent in protecting and advocating for the vulnerable in our community. So, bring a friend, get those extra hands, and ride with a purpose!
Secure your passenger spot and extra hands today—every card could be a winner!
Add a donation for Keepers of the Innocent
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!