Disciple-Making Curriculum SAMPLE

Try Our Disciple-Making Curriculum for Free! Want to see how our curriculum can transform disciple- making in your church? Download the free sample, which includes the introduction and Lesson 1, and share it with your leadership team. Our curriculum is designed to help churches implement practical, effective disciple-making strategies, whether in Sunday School or small groups. Here’s what the full curriculum offers: - Seminar notes with fill-in-the-blank sections for hands-on learning - 20-30 minute engaging video lessons - Discussion questions for each of the 16 lessons For less than the cost of sending a small group to a seminar, your entire church can go through the material together at your own pace. Plus, we offer discounts for churches smaller than 400 members—just reach out, and we’ll send your discount code. Download the free sample now and take the first step toward equipping your church for powerful disciple-making! If you’d like to support the ongoing work of Arch Ministries, you also have the option to donate.

Try Our Disciple-Making Curriculum for Free! Want to see how our curriculum can transform disciple- making in your church? Download the free sample, which includes the introduction and Lesson 1, and share it with your leadership team. Our curriculum is designed to help churches implement practical, effective disciple-making strategies, whether in Sunday School or small groups. Here’s what the full curriculum offers: - Seminar notes with fill-in-the-blank sections for hands-on learning - 20-30 minute engaging video lessons - Discussion questions for each of the 16 lessons For less than the cost of sending a small group to a seminar, your entire church can go through the material together at your own pace. Plus, we offer discounts for churches smaller than 400 members—just reach out, and we’ll send your discount code. Download the free sample now and take the first step toward equipping your church for powerful disciple-making! If you’d like to support the ongoing work of Arch Ministries, you also have the option to donate.

More details...