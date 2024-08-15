2025 Detroit Sports themed Tailgate Party

non refundable. Ticket includes a beer tasting flight of 6 five ounce beers, a brewery tour, tailgate games, raffle prizes, a tailgate style buffet dinner and more! All proceeds will be donated to The Butterfly Collective, a nonprofit that supports survivors of domestic violence.
TABLE SPONSOR
$500
By sponsoring a table at the event you will have a sign at the table showcasing your sponsorship as well as the opportunity to place sales/marketing items at and around that table.
Event Sponsor
$750
By sponsoring our event you will have a sign at the event showcasing you or your company. You will also have the option to have a table at the event to promote your business.
Game Sponsor
$250
You will have a sign in the game area showcasing your name or company name and logo
