SCRD Home Opener "Carb Wars"

Come one come all to our 2024 Season Opener! Our home teams the Spuds and Riggies are going head-to-head in the first game of the season in an intergalactic battle in a galaxy not so far away! Join us at Fulton Community Ice Arena as we determine who will be the Salt City Roller Derby 2024 Home Team Champion!
Doors open 3:00pm, first whistle 4:00pm
Seating is available in the bleachers. To get a closer seat, please bring a chair!
*SCRD Merch available
*Concessions provided by Fulton Youth Hockey
*Fun half-time games
*Raffles!
$15
12 and under FREE