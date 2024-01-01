SCRD Home Opener "Carb Wars"

Come one come all to our 2024 Season Opener! Our home teams the Spuds and Riggies are going head-to-head in the first game of the season in an intergalactic battle in a galaxy not so far away! Join us at Fulton Community Ice Arena as we determine who will be the Salt City Roller Derby 2024 Home Team Champion!





Doors open 3:00pm, first whistle 4:00pm

Seating is available in the bleachers. To get a closer seat, please bring a chair!





*SCRD Merch available

*Concessions provided by Fulton Youth Hockey

*Fun half-time games

*Raffles!





$15

12 and under FREE