Downtown Eats! Fashion Dinner

Join us for a fabulous runway dining experience with Downtown Eats! Enjoy an evening with delicious, homemade Italian cuisine from Papa J’s Twin Plaza while watching an unforgettable fashion show with 20 Pittsburgh fashion designers, curated by Eva Dixon.









Questions or concerns? Please contact downtowneats@pittsburghdna. org.





