Somatic Breathwork and Immersive Sound Bath with Live DJ Randy Gates - June 9th

Every human, firefighter, first responder, and veteran deserve the opportunity to thrive in this lifetime. Overwhelm, stress, distraction, depression, and anxiety prevent many of us from fully experiencing thriving. Breath of Fire can help bring you closer to this balanced state.

Transformational Breathwork is not just another technique or protocol, it is an experience. This style of breathwork has the potential to offer deep healing, growth, creativity, connection, surrender, support, and love.

From a peer support and mental health perspective these experiences have huge benefits. The focus is to help first responders and their partners manage stress, anxiety, depression through behaviors/practices on the front end that prevent a critical overload or breaking point.

Many individuals and first responders spend the majority of their waking hours hyper vigilant and in their head problem solving and rationalizing. This is a challenging state to rest, heal, and grow in.





This experience is a full somatic experience.





In other words, you will have the opportunity to set down your armor, fully surrender, get into an altered state of consciousness that shifts perspective, and allows you to connect with your body.

In our body is where we often store unprocessed emotions, trauma, etc. This physical practice can acknowledge and even move, shift, or release that energy. Music and vibrational sound also have the ability to affect our consciousness. Stacking these together creates a very powerful experience. If this piques your curiosity, come join us. Come experience transformational breathwork stacked with an electronic music vibrational journey.

There will be Tibetan singing bowls rang on each participant during the journey, along with reiki being performed on participants. Anyone experiencing anxiety, fear, or blocks related to the experience is invited to come early and receive an Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) or “tapping” session to prepare them for the journey.





Meet our facilitator

Randy Gates is a breathwork facilitator and wellness educator. He is a professional firefighter with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue in Washoe County. In addition, he is a member of their peer support team and health and wellness committee. He has a master’s degree in education.

Randy has a passion for teaching and emphasizes the value of proactive practices/habits to minimize stress, depression, and anxiety. He is a Truckee local and an original member of the community maker space, the Truckee Roundhouse.

Randy recognizes the value of creative outlet for his personal growth and happiness. He emphasizes finding your creative outlet as a key component for thriving. Randy is a metal sculptor and a DJ. His passion for electronic music and helping individuals heal is how he came to these unique live DJ transformational breathwork journeys. Learn more about Randy here .





REMEMBER TO BRING:

a mat, blanket, journal, eye mask and pillow!



What is breath work?

Breathwork refers to the conscious control and alteration of breathing patterns to achieve mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.





Who is this workshop for?

Are you new to breath work, or have you experienced it before?

Looking for a transformative journey within yourself?

Ready to explore the profound effects of conscious breathing?

Whether you're seeking stress relief, emotional healing, or simply want to explore altered states of consciousness, our workshop is a safe and welcoming space for your journey.





What to Expect:

Guided breath work sessions led by experienced facilitators.

Learn various breath techniques to unlock your full potential.

Dive deep into your inner world and gain insights.

Connect with a supportive and like-minded community.

Gentle music and soothing ambiance to enhance your experience.





Who should avoid breath work?

Breathwork exercises may be avoided or adjusted for the following conditions:

Recent surgery

Congestion

Respiratory infection

Extreme fatigue

Uncontrolled blood pressure





