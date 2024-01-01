'Journey To Africa' Inaugural Gala, by The Belinga Fondation, Auction Items Payment Page

Thank you very much for your donation during the auction at the 'Journey to Africa' Inaugural !





This page is for making payments for the items you bid on and won !





Your donation will go a long way to establishing that cultural bridge between NWA & Fort Smith, and Africa & Cameroon !





Kindly select your item, where your name is assigned !





Additional 'Paddle Raise' donations are accepted ... Thank you !





Remember to carefully select the options to avoid any excess fees while paying with a card ...





We thank you again for participating to that wonderful night ... One to remember ...





And a little parting secret ... shhhh ... It will be better next year ! It's our promise to you !