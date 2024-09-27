Future Farmers Of America State Associations & Local Chapter
Student Inspired Cookbook
Cookbook
$25
Student Inspired Cookbook Pre-order
Student Inspired Cookbook Pre-order
More details...
Add
Business Card Cookbook Sponsor
$50
Business card sized ad space in our Student Inspired cookbook
Business card sized ad space in our Student Inspired cookbook
More details...
Add
4x4 Cookbook Sponsor
$150
4x4 ad space in our Student Inspired Cookbook
4x4 ad space in our Student Inspired Cookbook
More details...
Add
Full Page Cookbook Sponsor
$300
Full Size ad space in our Student Inspired Cookbook
Full Size ad space in our Student Inspired Cookbook
More details...
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue