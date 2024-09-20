Empowered CDC Silent Auction

A Mexican Oasis With a Stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Eight Days & Seven Nights at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two (Land Only)
Your trip for two includes:
Your trip for two includes:
• 8 days/7 nights accommodations at Either The Club at Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort &
Spa
Estimated Value $2,500
San Jose Del Cabo, MX (5 Days & 4 Nights
$3,100
Starting bid
Retreat to an All-Inclusive Oasis in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico for Five Days & Four Nights at the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos for Two (Land Only)
Your trip for two includes:
• 5 days/4 nights accommodations at the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos
• All meals and gourmet dining, anytime snacks, unlimited drinks and 24 hour food service
• Sensational entertainment: daily and nightly activities, including theme parties, contests, singers and live performances
• Wireless internet
• Gratuities and hotel taxes
Estimated Value $Priceless
Phillies: Bryce Harper
$150
Starting bid
Maba Forever: Kobe Bryant
$150
Starting bid
Kamala Harris Cup
$30
Starting bid
MLB Legends
$160
Starting bid
Tiger Woods & Michael Jordan
$160
Starting bid
Arnold Palmer & Tiger Woods & Jack
$175
Starting bid
Ali Vs. The Beatles
$150
Starting bid
Freedom Sacrifice
$150
Starting bid
Simone Biles
$150
Starting bid
Nick Foles
$150
Starting bid
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
$150
Starting bid
Rosa Parks
$150
Starting bid
Joel Embiid
$150
Starting bid
Madam Vice President
$125
Starting bid
Sandol KH Bag
$40
Starting bid
