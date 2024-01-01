G23NY Presents, All in a New-York Minute

ALL IN A NEW-YORK MINUTE
INTO THE MIND OF
SMETSKY
Celebrate Smetsky's 10-year anniversary with
an immersive art experience showcasing
his journey from street artist to gallery icon.
The Inaugural Debut of Manila-born, NYC-based artist
Melody Angeles
"REIMAGINED," SPHERE OF EXCESS
A collection of up-cycled masterpieces.
Witnessing the fashion industry's environmental toll,
Melody imbues discards with new life,
sparking a dialogue on sustainability through
captivating works that transcend their origins.