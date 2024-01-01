G23NY Presents, All in a New-York Minute





ALL IN A NEW-YORK MINUTE



INTO THE MIND OF

SMETSKY



Celebrate Smetsky's 10-year anniversary with

an immersive art experience showcasing

his journey from street artist to gallery icon.



The Inaugural Debut of Manila-born, NYC-based artist

Melody Angeles

"REIMAGINED," SPHERE OF EXCESS



A collection of up-cycled masterpieces.

Witnessing the fashion industry's environmental toll,

Melody imbues discards with new life,

sparking a dialogue on sustainability through

captivating works that transcend their origins.



