G23NY Presents, All in a New-York Minute

138 Bowery, New York, NY 10013, USA


ALL IN A NEW-YORK MINUTE


INTO THE MIND OF

SMETSKY
 

Celebrate Smetsky's 10-year anniversary with

an immersive art experience showcasing

his journey from street artist to gallery icon.


The Inaugural Debut of Manila-born, NYC-based artist
Melody Angeles 
"REIMAGINED," SPHERE OF EXCESS


 A collection of up-cycled masterpieces.

Witnessing the fashion industry's environmental toll, 
Melody imbues discards with new life, 

sparking a dialogue on sustainability through 

captivating works that transcend their origins.


