Sabor - SIP & SWING Golf Tournament Sponsorships

You can add your logo to a tee sign and it will be placed throughout the golf course during game day.
Platinum Sponsor
$20,000
* Recognized as the SIP & SWING Signature Event Sponsor
* Sponsorship recognition at all Sabor Events for one year.
* Recognized as high level sponsor
* Featured on all marketing blasts
* Featured on social media
* Prominent signs near entrance
* Signs throughout the course
* Logo on balloons near entrance
* Flag pins on all tees
* Includes 20’ X 20’ booth setup
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
* Recognized as high level sponsor
* Featured on all marketing blasts
* Featured on social media
* Prominent signs near entrance
* Signs throughout the course
* Logo on balloons near entrance
* Flag pins on 9 holes
* Includes 10’ X 20’ booth setup
Silver Sponsor
$7,500
Reposado Sponsor: $3,500
* Featured on all marketing blasts
* Featured on social media
* Prominent signs near entrance
* Signs throughout the course
* Logo on balloons near entrance
* Flag pins on 6 holes
Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
* Featured on all marketing blasts
* Featured on social media
* Prominent signs near entrance
* Signs throughout the course
* Logo on balloons near entrance
* Flag pins on 3 holes
Party Zone Sponsors ** ONLY 2 AVAILBLE **
$3,500
* Best Location on the Course
* Large booth setup (up to 15' x 30')
* Logo on the Party Golf Carts
* Next to DJ, Mariachi, Food. cigar roller and more...
* Includes 1 foursome
Premium Hole Sponsor. ** Only 5 AVAILABLE **
$1,000
* Tee Signs on the premium tees of the course
* Includes 10’ x 20’ booth setup at select holes.
* Includes 2 Tee Signs
Partner Hole Sponsor
$500
** SHARING TEE SPACE WITH OTHER BRANDS/VENDORS **
* Tee Signs on specified hole of tournament.
* Includes 10’ x 10’ booth setup at select holes.
Registration Table Sponsor. **ONLY 2 AVAILABLE **
$1,000
* Tablecloths on three registration tables
(sponsor must provide tablecloths)
* Signs on registration tables
* Includes 10’ x 20’ booth setup
Putting Contest Sponsor ** Only 1 AVAILABLE **
$1,500
* Signs on the putting green
* Opportunity to station a table and hand out giveaways
* Featured on a contest sponsor sign at awards
* Includes 10’ x 20’ booth setup
Golf Cart Sponsor ** Only 2 AVAILABLE **
$1,500
* Signs on all Golf Carts
* Includes 10’ x 20’ booth setup
Dinner Sponsor ** Only 2 AVAILABLE **
$5,000
* Prominent signs near reception entrance
* Prominent banner
* Signs on every table
* Signs on post-tournament bar
* Logo on napkins
* Acknowledged during awards
Hole in One Sponsor **ONLY 1 AVAILABLE **
$2,500
** Hawaiian Golf Vacation. **
* 10’ X 20’ Tent at the 10th tee.
* Signs posted throughout the tournament
* Recognition at all marketing materials.
* Present award to possible winner if hole in one is made.
Longest Drive Sponsor ** ONLY 1 AVAILABLE **
$1,500
* Sign on the hole
* Large tent setup next to the hole.
* Acknowledged during awards
* Present winner with Prize
Individual Golfer (to be paired with another group)
$200
Dues for one golfer, includes:
* Pre-tournament breakfast snacks
* (1) one cigar
* Lunch on the course
* Unlimited drinks on the course
* (1) one shot at the HOLE IN ONE Prize tee
* Dinner at the awards banquet
Twosome ( 2 golfer team)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Dues for two golfers, includes:
* Pre-tournament breakfast snacks
* (2) one cigar each
* Lunch on the course
* Unlimited drinks on the course
* (2) one shot each at the HOLE IN ONE Prize tee
* Dinner at the awards banquet
Foursome ( 4 golfer team)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Dues for 4 golfers, includes:
* Pre-tournament breakfast snacks
* (4) one cigar each
* Lunch on the course
* Unlimited drinks on the course
* (4) one shot each at the HOLE IN ONE Prize tee
* (4) Plated dinners at the awards banquet
