Sabor - SIP & SWING Golf Tournament Sponsorships

1509 Workman Mill Rd

Whittier, CA 90601

Tee Sign with Logo
$150
You can add your logo to a tee sign and it will be placed throughout the golf course during game day.
Platinum Sponsor
$20,000
* Recognized as the SIP & SWING Signature Event Sponsor * Sponsorship recognition at all Sabor Events for one year. * Recognized as high level sponsor * Featured on all marketing blasts * Featured on social media * Prominent signs near entrance * Signs throughout the course * Logo on balloons near entrance * Flag pins on all tees * Includes 20’ X 20’ booth setup
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
* Recognized as high level sponsor * Featured on all marketing blasts * Featured on social media * Prominent signs near entrance * Signs throughout the course * Logo on balloons near entrance * Flag pins on 9 holes * Includes 10’ X 20’ booth setup
Silver Sponsor
$7,500
Reposado Sponsor: $3,500 * Featured on all marketing blasts * Featured on social media * Prominent signs near entrance * Signs throughout the course * Logo on balloons near entrance * Flag pins on 6 holes
Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
* Featured on all marketing blasts * Featured on social media * Prominent signs near entrance * Signs throughout the course * Logo on balloons near entrance * Flag pins on 3 holes
Party Zone Sponsors ** ONLY 2 AVAILBLE **
$3,500
* Best Location on the Course * Large booth setup (up to 15' x 30') * Logo on the Party Golf Carts * Next to DJ, Mariachi, Food. cigar roller and more... * Includes 1 foursome
Premium Hole Sponsor. ** Only 5 AVAILABLE **
$1,000
* Tee Signs on the premium tees of the course * Includes 10’ x 20’ booth setup at select holes. * Includes 2 Tee Signs
Partner Hole Sponsor
$500
** SHARING TEE SPACE WITH OTHER BRANDS/VENDORS ** * Tee Signs on specified hole of tournament. * Includes 10’ x 10’ booth setup at select holes.
Registration Table Sponsor. **ONLY 2 AVAILABLE **
$1,000
* Tablecloths on three registration tables (sponsor must provide tablecloths) * Signs on registration tables * Includes 10’ x 20’ booth setup
Putting Contest Sponsor ** Only 1 AVAILABLE **
$1,500
* Signs on the putting green * Opportunity to station a table and hand out giveaways * Featured on a contest sponsor sign at awards * Includes 10’ x 20’ booth setup
Golf Cart Sponsor ** Only 2 AVAILABLE **
$1,500
* Signs on all Golf Carts * Includes 10’ x 20’ booth setup
Dinner Sponsor ** Only 2 AVAILABLE **
$5,000
* Prominent signs near reception entrance * Prominent banner * Signs on every table * Signs on post-tournament bar * Logo on napkins * Acknowledged during awards
Hole in One Sponsor **ONLY 1 AVAILABLE **
$2,500
** Hawaiian Golf Vacation. ** * 10’ X 20’ Tent at the 10th tee. * Signs posted throughout the tournament * Recognition at all marketing materials. * Present award to possible winner if hole in one is made.
Longest Drive Sponsor ** ONLY 1 AVAILABLE **
$1,500
* Sign on the hole * Large tent setup next to the hole. * Acknowledged during awards * Present winner with Prize
Individual Golfer (to be paired with another group)
$200
Dues for one golfer, includes: * Pre-tournament breakfast snacks * (1) one cigar * Lunch on the course * Unlimited drinks on the course * (1) one shot at the HOLE IN ONE Prize tee * Dinner at the awards banquet
Twosome ( 2 golfer team)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Dues for two golfers, includes: * Pre-tournament breakfast snacks * (2) one cigar each * Lunch on the course * Unlimited drinks on the course * (2) one shot each at the HOLE IN ONE Prize tee * Dinner at the awards banquet
Foursome ( 4 golfer team)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Dues for 4 golfers, includes: * Pre-tournament breakfast snacks * (4) one cigar each * Lunch on the course * Unlimited drinks on the course * (4) one shot each at the HOLE IN ONE Prize tee * (4) Plated dinners at the awards banquet

