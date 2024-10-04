Sabor - SIP & SWING Golf Tournament Sponsorships

* Recognized as the SIP & SWING Signature Event Sponsor * Sponsorship recognition at all Sabor Events for one year. * Recognized as high level sponsor * Featured on all marketing blasts * Featured on social media * Prominent signs near entrance * Signs throughout the course * Logo on balloons near entrance * Flag pins on all tees * Includes 20’ X 20’ booth setup

* Recognized as the SIP & SWING Signature Event Sponsor * Sponsorship recognition at all Sabor Events for one year. * Recognized as high level sponsor * Featured on all marketing blasts * Featured on social media * Prominent signs near entrance * Signs throughout the course * Logo on balloons near entrance * Flag pins on all tees * Includes 20’ X 20’ booth setup

More details...