Nelson Carnival 2024: Wristbands & Nelson Bucks

Nelson Carnival Wristbands and Nelson Bucks are now OPEN for purchase! Buy your Carnival Wristbands & Nelson Bucks early and save! Check out the different options and purchase here, or submit a donation wristband for a Nelson student who otherwise may not be able to attend.





Please help us have a successful carnival!





The Parent Teacher Club of Nelson Elementary School will be hosting our 2024 Luau Carnival! PTC Carnival proceeds support Nelson’s sports program, computer lab and additional student enrichment programs.