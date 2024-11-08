"The Hidden Years" and "Chaos" by Faith 47 - Unabridged Literary Arts' Gala Auction

South African interdisciplinary artist Faith 47, also a Wall\Therapy alum, issued this limited run of "The Hidden Years," a signed compilation of poetry and sketches from 2013 and 2014. Also included in the compilation was a five-layer screenprint titled "Chaos." The signed prints (both #63 out of 100) sold out in minutes. Approximate value: $150.00

