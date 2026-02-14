92nd Annual Glacier Waterton Hamfest

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About this event
Registration for the entire Hamfest Weekend, including breakfast Sunday morning!
All those who register before July 12th are automatically entered for the Early Registration Prize. Need NOT be present to win Early Registration Prize.
ALL registrants are automatically entered to win either grand prize. YOU MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN grand prizes and the Volunteer prizes. (All prizes to be announced. We're working on it. Let us know at [email protected] what you'd like to win!)
Use this ticket if you are only attending one or two days. Remember, you MUST be present to win any of the Grand Prize, Lady's Prizes or Volunteer prizes.
Number of available pins is limited. They will be sold first come first served. If you don't get a pin, you will be reimbursed.
There will be a Bazaar (think crafts) sale on Saturday morning. If you have craft items you'd like to offer for sale, please use this ticket to reserve your table. Items need not be related to ham radio.
Saturday noon lunch will feature our "Burger Burn" from 11:30 to 1PM. Chips, condiments and onions are provided. Drinks extra.
Saturday noon lunch will feature our "Burger Burn" from 11:30 to 1PM. Chips, condiments and onions are provided. Drinks extra.
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