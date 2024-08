Voorhees PTSO is excited to offer our annual Yankee Baseball Game Fundraising on

Sunday April 21st





Invite family and friends and make it a fun day out with the ones you love!





Game: Sunday, April 21st @1:35PM

New York Yankees vs Tampa Bay Ray

Tickets - $85 per person

Main Level Seating

Each Ticket Includes

-$15 dollar food voucher

-Yankees Logo Backpack





Tickets are available for sale now through 4/14.

If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to Voorhees PTSO @ [email protected]