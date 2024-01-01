ICGC November Membership Luncheon w/ Keynote Speaker (1)

11:00 - 11:30 Social/Networking Opportunity

11:30 - 1:00 Lunch and Program with Keynote Speaker, Reynolds Cramer

Chief Executive Officer for Fareway





Cheerful Givers: The Heart of Christian Generosity

Keynote Speaker, Reynolds Cramer, Chief Executive Officer, joined Fareway in 1985. Serves on Fareway's Board of Directors and the Iowa Business Council. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Reynolds Cramer joined Fareway in 1985, when he began working in the Boone Fareway store at just 16 years old. During college, he moved and worked in the Decorah Fareway store in the meat department for three years. When speaking of this experience, Cramer explains, “I knew it would be important to understand all aspects of our business and why our meat departments ... Variety-the Children’s Charity. Cramer is also a board member of the Iowa Business Council. He is an advocate for animal rescue, having adopted several animals from various rescue organizations. A native Iowan and graduate of Boone High School in 1987 and Luther College in 1991. Cramer has two daughters, Ashley, 24, and Zoe, 19. Reynolds and his wife, Sheila, live in Norwalk with their son Benny, 6.