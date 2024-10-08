Test Auction - IFNET Diwali Ball Silent Auction

Get out your green and gold! Enjoy four amazing courtside seats to the Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets on Monday, January 27, 2025. Gift generously donated by Anil Seetharam and Monica Shah.
Item 102: Kitchen Break: Tiffin Service!
$1
Starting bid
Stay out of your kitchen once a week every week for the first 3-months of 2025! Instead, enjoy a weekly tiffin meal for your family filled with savory Indian appetizers, mains, and accompaniments. Speak personally with the owners of Tashan Restaurant, Vishal and Harshita Sood, who will share a variety of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The restaurant will work with you to schedule a mutually agreeable weekly time for tiffin pick-up in Bedford, MA. Gift generously donated by Tashan Bedford.
