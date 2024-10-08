Test Auction - IFNET Diwali Ball Silent Auction

Stay out of your kitchen once a week every week for the first 3-months of 2025! Instead, enjoy a weekly tiffin meal for your family filled with savory Indian appetizers, mains, and accompaniments. Speak personally with the owners of Tashan Restaurant, Vishal and Harshita Sood, who will share a variety of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The restaurant will work with you to schedule a mutually agreeable weekly time for tiffin pick-up in Bedford, MA. Gift generously donated by Tashan Bedford.

