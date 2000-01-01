Field Day T-Shirts Pre-order!

T-shirt orders for the Field Day and Children's Day Markets reopen today through this Friday. If you have not yet ordered your T-shirt, this is your chance!

Please note for those who will order the t-shirts this time will be delivered on Thursday, May 16th, the day before the event.





運動会と子供の日マーケットのTシャツのオーダーを本日から今週の金曜日まで再開します。まだオーダーをしていない方はこれを機会にオーダーして下さい！

なお、今回オーダーして頂く方は、お渡しは来週の5月16日木曜日、イベント前日のお渡しになることをご了承ください。





Los pedidos de camisetas para los Mercados del Día del Campo y del Día de la Infancia se reabren hoy hasta este viernes. Si aún no ha encargado su camiseta, ¡ésta es su oportunidad!

Tenga en cuenta que las camisetas que se encarguen esta vez se entregarán el jueves 16 de mayo, víspera del evento.



