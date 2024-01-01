Surrender of the Shadows NACTI Spiritual Healing Retreat

Immerse yourself in the warmth and beauty of our luxurious environment, designed to provide you with the utmost privacy, integration, and relaxation while healing your body and your soul.

Throughout your stay, you will take part in both areas of Surrender of the Shadows, Personal Surrender & Shamanic Quantum Regression. Breath Work, Emotional Freedom Techniques, Tapping in to the Shadow, Nero-reprogramming Techniques, and Manifestation rituals will also be introduced and taught. This will serve as your Spiritual Toolbox to keep you feeling your best after you leave.

Embark on a journey to rediscover your truest essence in Tulum, a haven for spiritual well-being. Participate in transformational workshops and activities, guided by wise traditional healers and practitioners indigenous and non indigenous to the area. Unite with like-minded souls in a tapestry of sisterhood for self-realization, creative expression, activation, and upgrades the highest self. Awaken the warrior goddess within you and let your higher self take the wheel as you transform into the Highest Form of the Goddess you are!

Awaken each dawn to the mesmerizing embrace of a Caribbean sunrise in the Yucatan Peninsula, ready to embark on the Surrender of Shadows. Engage in this sacred ritual intertwining Yoga, Breath Work, Movement, and Meditation, weaving a tapestry of energy purification for the soul's journey. While the evenings bring the sweet embrace of the satisfaction of accomplishment and empowerment. We will celebrate by participating in more Personal Surrender techniques that purge and integrate your being by way of somatic movement and by dancing of the rhythm your soul provides.

This captivating journey spikes mid week as we move into a Traditional Mayan Plant Medicine Ceremony, be immersed in ancient wisdom as you go into your Goddess Initiation amidst the serene healing waters of the Sacred Cenote by the Mayan Temple.

Ending the week with personal integration, workshops, and plenty of down time with our breath taking accommodations, beautiful scenery, and restaurants nearby.