Join us for the Sister Isaac Center Quarter Auction and Raffle on April 27, 2024 from 11-1 p.m. in the St. Mary Lower School Cafeteria. Auction items include:

Gift cards to grocery stores, restaurants, salons, and movie theaters.

Items from local retailers, such as wine gift sets, day-at-the beach bags, kitchen essentials, and home decor.

How the auction works: Each general admission ticket entitles the owner to a numbered paddle. During the auction, use the paddle to indicate you want to bid on an item and meet the required bid amount. For example, a $15 Harris Teeter gift card requires a quarter bid. Raise your paddle to indicate you want to bid and place a quarter in the bid bucket. The announcer places your paddle number in the bid pool, scrambles the numbers, and then selects one lucky winner!

How to increase your chances of winning: Buy more paddles so you can make multiple bids on items! Each ticket holder can buy up to 2 additional paddles for $10/each.

Raffle items: Items valued over $150 are raffled. Raffle winners are drawn at the event. If you cannot attend the event, you can still enter the raffle. We'll call or email you if you win!

- 2 nights/4 people at a beachfront condo in Holden Beach Oct.18-20 or Nov. 8-10

- Morning of golf for 4 with cart at the Wilmington Municipal Course and Magnolia Greens.

- 2 nights/2 people at a vacation home in Elkin, NC, home of the Wine Hopper vineyard tour.

- McKay Healing Arts Center $150 gift card (massage, acupuncture, wellness consultation).

- 4 passes to Flip and Fly Trampoline Park.

- 43" Insignia F30 Series Smart TV





Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the auction, courtesy of the Catholic Daughters.





Visit this page regularly. We'll be adding raffle items up until the week of the Auction!