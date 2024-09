Dear Patrons,

The Rockledge 4th of July Assocation is in the process of planning for our 92nd parade. As you may know, the parade is paid through donations only. One of our fundraisers is our Patron Ad Book. This book goes out to all residents of Rockledge. We hope that you will consider placing an ad in our book so that we can continue our wonderful tradition of marching down “the Pike”. Thank you in advance!