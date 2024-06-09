Once again it's ON! It's time once again for the DFW HBCU Block Party Hosted by DFW area HBCU alumni clubs.





It’s time for the 2024 DFW HBCU Block Party! Join us on **Sun, Jun 9, 2024** at **SANDAGA 813** from 3pm to 8pm for an afternoon of fun, music, and celebration. This epic summer block party is hosted by DFW HBCU alumni clubs. This event isn't just about turning up—it's about raising funds for scholarships and student support. 100% of proceeds go directly to the hosting HBCU alumni clubs, empowering future HBCU alumni and leaders.

Mark your calendars and come party with us! Let's make this the biggest and best block party yet!

#DFWHBCUBlockParty #PartyWithAPurpose #SupportOurStudents #HBCUPride