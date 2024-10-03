Utare Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

The woven basket was made in Zimbabwe and is traditionally used to separate grain from dirt. The big woden spoon was traditionally used to fetching and drink water from wells, or drink traditionally brewed beer or drink.
The woven basket was made in Zimbabwe and is traditionally used to separate grain from dirt. The big woden spoon was traditionally used to fetching and drink water from wells, or drink traditionally brewed beer or drink.
Zimbabwe made giraffe cooking utensils set
$30
Starting bid
Nice for display and can also be used to cook.
Nice for display and can also be used to cook.
Handcrafted and printed assorted box of cards
$20
Starting bid
Box of 30 pretty cards to send to friends, family and colleagues Can't be found in any store.
Samples available.
Box of 30 pretty cards to send to friends, family and colleagues Can't be found in any store.
Samples available.
Box of 30 birthday cards
$20
Starting bid
Handcrafted and printed cute birthday cards. Can't be found in any store.
Samples available.
Handcrafted and printed cute birthday cards. Can't be found in any store.
Samples available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!