Utare Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

1502 Chestnut St, Columbus, IN 47201

Zimbabwean woven basket item
$30

Starting bid

The woven basket was made in Zimbabwe and is traditionally used to separate grain from dirt. The big woden spoon was traditionally used to fetching and drink water from wells, or drink traditionally brewed beer or drink.
Zimbabwe made giraffe cooking utensils set item
$30

Starting bid

Nice for display and can also be used to cook.
Handcrafted and printed assorted box of cards item
$20

Starting bid

Box of 30 pretty cards to send to friends, family and colleagues Can't be found in any store. Samples available.
Box of 30 birthday cards item
$20

Starting bid

Handcrafted and printed cute birthday cards. Can't be found in any store. Samples available.

