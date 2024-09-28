Mommy Bags/ Jobs

Purchase Mommy Bags to be distributed at local hospitals by the Live2Serve team on our next in country trip. Each bag costs about $35 to assemble and includes prenatal vitamins, diapers, newborn clothing, hygiene items, and more
The average cost for a construction laborer in the Dominican Republic is about 2,182 pesos ($35) a day and about 13,093 pesos ($210) for a 6 day work week. Purchase job and laborer wages to help Live2Serve with the ongoing construction costs of our state-of-the-art Birthing Center
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!