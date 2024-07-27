HOLE 13 - Mareck Center for Dance Golf Tournament

Individual Entry: $20 per person Team Entry: $40 per team To participate, simply pay the entry fee before you take your shot. Whether you're playing solo or with a team, this is your opportunity to show off your skills and have some fun. Good luck, and aim for the green!

Individual Entry: $20 per person Team Entry: $40 per team To participate, simply pay the entry fee before you take your shot. Whether you're playing solo or with a team, this is your opportunity to show off your skills and have some fun. Good luck, and aim for the green!

More details...