93.7 FM Sound Of The LAM T-Shirt

The Sound Of The LAM T-Shirt – 93.7 FM Edition

Black | White & Gold Lettering | Front Print Only

Show your support for faith, inspiration, and community with the official Sound Of The LAM T-shirt. This bold, one-sided design features white and gold lettering on a classic black tee — stylish, meaningful, and made for everyday wear.

Product Details:

Color: Black

Design: Front only – “The Sound Of The LAM – 93.7 FM”

Lettering: White & Gold

Material: 100% soft cotton

Fit: Unisex sizing (S–XXL)

Care: Machine washable, cold wash recommended

Why It Matters:

Your purchase supports the cause. Every shirt helps fund The Sound Of The LAM’s continued mission to uplift and serve our communities through faith-based radio and outreach.

Tune in. Stand out. Give back.📻 93.7 FM – The Sound Of The LAM