Lam Foundation

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Lam Foundation

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93.7 FM Sound Of The LAM T-Shirt

Fit: Unisex sizing (S–XXL) item
Fit: Unisex sizing (S–XXL)
$20

The Sound Of The LAM T-Shirt – 93.7 FM Edition

Black | White & Gold Lettering | Front Print Only

Show your support for faith, inspiration, and community with the official Sound Of The LAM T-shirt. This bold, one-sided design features white and gold lettering on a classic black tee — stylish, meaningful, and made for everyday wear.

Product Details:

  • Color: Black
  • Design: Front only – “The Sound Of The LAM – 93.7 FM”
  • Lettering: White & Gold
  • Material: 100% soft cotton
  • Fit: Unisex sizing (S–XXL)
  • Care: Machine washable, cold wash recommended

Why It Matters:

Your purchase supports the cause. Every shirt helps fund The Sound Of The LAM’s continued mission to uplift and serve our communities through faith-based radio and outreach.

Tune in. Stand out. Give back.📻 93.7 FM – The Sound Of The LAM

T-Shirt 3XL-4XL item
T-Shirt 3XL-4XL
$22

The Sound Of The LAM T-Shirt – 93.7 FM Edition

Black | White & Gold Lettering | Front Print Only

Show your support for faith, inspiration, and community with the official Sound Of The LAM T-shirt. This bold, one-sided design features white and gold lettering on a classic black tee — stylish, meaningful, and made for everyday wear.

Product Details:

  • Color: Black
  • Design: Front only – “The Sound Of The LAM – 93.7 FM”
  • Lettering: White & Gold
  • Material: 100% soft cotton
  • Fit: Unisex sizing (3XL–4XL)
  • Care: Machine washable, cold wash recommended

Why It Matters:

Your purchase supports the cause. Every shirt helps fund The Sound Of The LAM’s continued mission to uplift and serve our communities through faith-based radio and outreach.

Tune in. Stand out. Give back.📻 93.7 FM – The Sound Of The LAMe LAM

T-Shirt 5XL item
T-Shirt 5XL
$24

The Sound Of The LAM T-Shirt – 93.7 FM Edition

Black | White & Gold Lettering | Front Print Only

Show your support for faith, inspiration, and community with the official Sound Of The LAM T-shirt. This bold, one-sided design features white and gold lettering on a classic black tee — stylish, meaningful, and made for everyday wear.

Product Details:

  • Color: Black
  • Design: Front only – “The Sound Of The LAM – 93.7 FM”
  • Lettering: White & Gold
  • Material: 100% soft cotton
  • Fit: Unisex sizing (5XL)
  • Care: Machine washable, cold wash recommended

Why It Matters:

Your purchase supports the cause. Every shirt helps fund The Sound Of The LAM’s continued mission to uplift and serve our communities through faith-based radio and outreach.

Tune in. Stand out. Give back.📻 93.7 FM – The Sound Of The LAMe LAM

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