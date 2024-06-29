Chicago-Style Roller Derby vs. Twin State Derby and Meowmixer! | June 29, 2024

Chicago-Style Roller Derby vs Twin State Derby
One ticket, two games! Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Coachlite Skate Center, 1291 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Roselle, IL 60172
General Admission
Tickets: $20
Children 6-10: $10
Children 0-5: FREE
Event Details
5:30pm | Doors open
6:00pm | CSRD A Team vs. TSD A Team
8:00pm | Meowmixer! A C-level mixer of local skaters
Venue has parking, bathrooms, and concessions. Beer and baked goods for sale directly benefit Chicago-Style Roller Derby. Both games will feature a half-time show or activity.
Photography credit: Steve Jurkovic Roller Derby Photography