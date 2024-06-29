Logo
Chicago-Style Roller Derby
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Chicago-Style Roller Derby vs. Twin State Derby and Meowmixer! | June 29, 2024

1291 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Roselle, IL 60172, USA

Chicago-Style Roller Derby vs Twin State Derby
One ticket, two games! Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Coachlite Skate Center, 1291 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Roselle, IL 60172

General Admission
Tickets: $20
Children 6-10: $10
Children 0-5: FREE

Event Details
5:30pm | Doors open
6:00pm | CSRD A Team vs. TSD A Team
8:00pm | Meowmixer! A C-level mixer of local skaters

Venue has parking, bathrooms, and concessions. Beer and baked goods for sale directly benefit Chicago-Style Roller Derby. Both games will feature a half-time show or activity.

Photography credit: Steve Jurkovic Roller Derby Photography

common:freeFormsBy