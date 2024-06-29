Chicago-Style Roller Derby vs. Twin State Derby and Meowmixer! | June 29, 2024

Chicago-Style Roller Derby vs Twin State Derby

One ticket, two games! Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Coachlite Skate Center, 1291 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Roselle, IL 60172



General Admission

Tickets: $20

Children 6-10: $10

Children 0-5: FREE



Event Details

5:30pm | Doors open

6:00pm | CSRD A Team vs. TSD A Team

8:00pm | Meowmixer! A C-level mixer of local skaters



Venue has parking, bathrooms, and concessions. Beer and baked goods for sale directly benefit Chicago-Style Roller Derby. Both games will feature a half-time show or activity.



Photography credit: Steve Jurkovic Roller Derby Photography