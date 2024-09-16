RiseUp Wealth Summit 2025 - "CHAINBREAKERS ARISE"

Grants you access to Summit with Chef Catered Hot Lunch being served | RiseUp e-Magazine | Notebook | Swag Bag | Downloadable Content: ebook library | Event Parking
Executive (VIRTUAL)
$75
Grants you access to Summit | RiseUp e-Magazine | Downloadable Content: ebook library | Event Replay
Youth
$79
VALID ID to verify age: 11 -19 years*
Grants you access to Youth Summit | Grant Cardone 10X Kids Book | Breakout Session | Legacy e-Magazine | Swag Bag | Hot Lunch Provided | Huddle Talk | Pitch Competition | Entrepreneurial Mentorship.
Family Bundle
$275
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
RiseUp Wealth Summit 2025: Family Bundle
Unlock the power of generational wealth as a family! The Family Bundle is designed for a typical family of four—two adults and two children—to experience an empowering day tailored to both youth and adults.
What’s Included?
2 Adult Tickets: General Admission to the summit where premier speakers will share strategies on building wealth, breaking financial chains, and creating lasting legacies.
Chef Catered Hot Lunch being served | RiseUp e-Magazine | Notebook | Swag Bag | Downloadable Content: ebook library | Event Parking
2 Youth Tickets: (Age: 13-18) Entry to the youth summit, where children will be guided by expert coaches through fun and interactive sessions on financial literacy, leadership, and entrepreneurship.
Grant Cardone 10X Kids Book | Breakout Session | Legacy e-Magazine | Swag Bag | Hot Lunch Provided | Huddle Talk | Pitch Competition | Entrepreneurial Mentorship.
Why Choose the Family Bundle?
While parents gain insight from industry leaders, the youth are simultaneously learning to become tomorrow’s financial champions in a dynamic and engaging environment.
GenBreaker Group
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This is a specially package deal for group of 10 individuals (church groups, fraternity/sorority etc)
