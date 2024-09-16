RiseUp Wealth Summit 2025 - "CHAINBREAKERS ARISE"

RiseUp Wealth Summit 2025: Family Bundle Unlock the power of generational wealth as a family! The Family Bundle is designed for a typical family of four—two adults and two children—to experience an empowering day tailored to both youth and adults. What’s Included? 2 Adult Tickets: General Admission to the summit where premier speakers will share strategies on building wealth, breaking financial chains, and creating lasting legacies. Chef Catered Hot Lunch being served | RiseUp e-Magazine | Notebook | Swag Bag | Downloadable Content: ebook library | Event Parking 2 Youth Tickets: (Age: 13-18) Entry to the youth summit, where children will be guided by expert coaches through fun and interactive sessions on financial literacy, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Grant Cardone 10X Kids Book | Breakout Session | Legacy e-Magazine | Swag Bag | Hot Lunch Provided | Huddle Talk | Pitch Competition | Entrepreneurial Mentorship. Why Choose the Family Bundle? While parents gain insight from industry leaders, the youth are simultaneously learning to become tomorrow’s financial champions in a dynamic and engaging environment.

