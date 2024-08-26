Hearts & Reels Gala A Night of Faith, Film, fundraiser

Early Bird Supporter:
Secure your place early at the Hearts & Reels Gala by becoming an Early Bird Supporter. Enjoy access to this extraordinary evening celebrating faith, film, and philanthropy. Early Bird tickets are available until August 31st, 2024, at a discounted rate. Experience the magic of cinema and the warmth of community while contributing to a great cause.
This tier rewards early commitment with a discounted rate. It's still a meaningful contribution, but lower than the standard Bronze tier.
Bronze Supporter
$45
As a Bronze Supporter, your contribution will resonate throughout the night as you join fellow patrons in a remarkable celebration of art and benevolence. This ticket includes entry into the event and a hosted hour where you can mingle with guests and special attendees. Thank you for supporting Pure Cinema USA and our initiatives.
This is the base level for full event access. The price reflects the value of the standard event experience.
Silver Supporter
$100
:
Step up your support and become a Silver Supporter for the Hearts & Reels Gala. This ticket grants you entry to the event with preferred seating. Enjoy an elegant dinner service while viewing exclusive short films that illustrate the intersection of faith and art. Your generous support aids in fostering creative endeavors that uplift and inspire.
This tier offers upgraded perks (priority seating, special showcases) and recognizes more substantial support. The jump from Bronze reflects the added benefits.
Gold Supporter
$185
Join us as a Gold Supporter to experience the gala with premium benefits. This ticket offers priority seating at the front tables, ensuring an immersive experience in all the night’s festivities. Indulge in gourmet dining with curated pairings, and receive a commemorative gift as a token of our gratitude. Your contribution plays a pivotal role in promoting artistic expression rooted in belief.
This tier provides premium perks (privileged seating, exclusive events) for major donors. The higher price recognizes significant financial support
Platinum Supporter
$275
:
For those who wish to make an indelible mark on our mission, become a Platinum Supporter at the Hearts & Reels Gala. This exclusive ticket provides VIP treatment, including premier seating with personalized service throughout the evening. Enjoy backstage access for meet-and-greet opportunities with filmmakers and performers. Additionally, receive a special acknowledgment during the event and an invitation to an exclusive after-party. Your magnanimous support is vital to sustaining our programs and expanding our outreach.This is the highest tier with VIP access and private events. The substantial price reflects the extremely generous contribution.
