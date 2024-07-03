We Choose Happy Gala

*3 course meal per guest
*alcohol beverages
*Live Entertainment
*One Table will hold 10 guests
Paddle Sponsor
$1,000
Logo Printed on all Live Auction Paddles
Auction Item Donation
Free
As a 501c(3) charitable organization, donations made
to We Choose Happy are tax deductible.Please email Nealy at [email protected] to connect about Auction item donation.
Bronze Sponsor
$2,500
* 2 tickets at table of 10
* 3 course meal per guest
* alcohol beverages
*shared program space
*Website logo with link
*group social media post
Dinner Sponsor
$5,000
*Option to provide tickets for people with disabilities
*Website Logo with link
*Social Media Spotlight
*logo on napkins
Cocktail Hour Sponsor
$5,000
*Help with cocktails during cocktail hour
*Website Logo with link
*Social Media Spotlight
*logo on napkins
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
*4 tickets at table of 10
*3 course meal per guest
*alcohol beverages
*shared program space
*website logo with link
*group social media spotlight
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
*6 tickets at table of 10
*3 course meal per guest
*alcohol beverages
*shared program space
*website logo with link
*group social media spotlight
*welcome video Recognition
Platinum Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
*1 seated table of 10 guests
*3 course meal per guest
*alcohol beverages
*printed program highlight
*website logo with link
*single social media spotlight
*group social media spotlight
*welcome Video recognition
Diamond Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
*2 seated tables of 10 guests
*3 course meal per guest
*alcohol beverages
*printed program highlight
*website logo with link
*single social media spotlight
*group social media spotlight
*welcome Video recognition
*logo on Late night treat!
Add a donation for We Choose Happy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!