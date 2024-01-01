SWE is a student-run organization on campus that encourages women to continue to pursue careers in the STEM field. We are a support system for all students on campus and are active in community outreach. In order to support the efforts of our local community in providing younger students with meaningful experiences through STEM programs, we decided to take action to support one such program financially while also hosting a night of celebration, community, and networking. 100% of every donation will go towards funding STEM education for underprivileged kids in Pitt County.





Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions, suggestions, or donation inquiries! Thank you for considering supporting our mission, we are honored to be connected with you!