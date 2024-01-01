Shakespeare at Colerain: Coriolanus

Coriolanus is our next Shakespeare at Colerain production. As with last summer's As You Like It, the actors will live at Colerain and spend their days rehearsing for the week leading up to the performances, immersing themselves in the characters and themes of the play.





Coriolanus explores conflict among the classes, dishonesty between politicians and the people they claim to serve, and the infighting that shatters the voice of the people. With the edifice of the mansion of iron masters as the backdrop, our production is set during the coal wars of the West Virginia mining industry in the 1920s.





We don't want anyone to miss out on the arts because they can't afford it. While we suggest a donation of $10 per ticket, the seats for Coriolanus are "pay what you will" -- which includes free.