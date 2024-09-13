NTGD Silent Auction Benefiting CHEW Animal Clinic's

Board Mama is a Dallas Based business and animal lover! A charcuterie board, grazing table and barkcuterie board extraordinaire.
WWW.BoardMama.com for more information
Board Mama is a Dallas Based business and animal lover! A charcuterie board, grazing table and barkcuterie board extraordinaire.
WWW.BoardMama.com for more information
Odyssey Pets $50 Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to shop at Odyssey Pets - Family Owned and Operated. Proudly serving the North Dallas area since 2006. We offer holistic pet foods, treats, and high quality pet supplies for dogs, cats, fish, and small animals. Experts in grooming, dog boarding, daycare, and training services. Our 10,000 square foot facility is custom designed for your pet's comfort. We also have one of Dallas' best selections of freshwater fish, saltwater fish and corals.
$50 Gift Card to shop at Odyssey Pets - Family Owned and Operated. Proudly serving the North Dallas area since 2006. We offer holistic pet foods, treats, and high quality pet supplies for dogs, cats, fish, and small animals. Experts in grooming, dog boarding, daycare, and training services. Our 10,000 square foot facility is custom designed for your pet's comfort. We also have one of Dallas' best selections of freshwater fish, saltwater fish and corals.
Tara Vineyard & Winery
$50
Starting bid
Tara Vineyard & Winery Private winery/estate tour and
tasting, by your reservation only. Up to 4 people.
Value $240.00
www.tarawinery.com
Tara Vineyard & Winery Private winery/estate tour and
tasting, by your reservation only. Up to 4 people.
Value $240.00
www.tarawinery.com
Hannah Is My Stylist Hair Consultation and Cut
$25
Starting bid
Hannah Is My Stylist Hair Consultation and Cut at Freehand in Dallas.
$100 Value
Instagram: Hannahismystylist
Location: www.freehanddallas.com
Hannah Is My Stylist Hair Consultation and Cut at Freehand in Dallas.
$100 Value
Instagram: Hannahismystylist
Location: www.freehanddallas.com
5-Class Pack at Class Studios
$25
Starting bid
MOVEMENT + MORE ENJOY 5 CLASSES
A collection of practices to strengthen, restore and connect you: Cycle, Train, Tread, Sculpt, Flow and Restore with us at our West Village and Preston Center studios.
https://class-studios.com/
Value $160
MOVEMENT + MORE ENJOY 5 CLASSES
A collection of practices to strengthen, restore and connect you: Cycle, Train, Tread, Sculpt, Flow and Restore with us at our West Village and Preston Center studios.
https://class-studios.com/
Value $160
Luxury Full-Service Bath at The Paw Spa Dallas
$25
Starting bid
Give your furry friend the gift of a luxurious spa day with a full-service bath at The Paw Spa Dallas. This pampering package includes a gentle, thorough cleanse, coat conditioning, and expert care from experienced groomers. Your pup will leave feeling refreshed and looking their best, with their coat soft and shiny. Ideal for keeping your dog clean and indulged, this spa treatment is perfect for any dog who deserves a little extra pampering.
What’s Included:
Full-service bath at The Paw Spa Dallas
Gentle, high-quality cleansing products
Coat conditioning for a soft and shiny finish
Expert care and attention from professional groomers
Perfect for maintaining your dog's cleanliness and adding a touch of luxury to their grooming routine. Estimated Value: $80.
(Restrictions: Appointment required. Service available at The Paw Spa Dallas.)
Give your furry friend the gift of a luxurious spa day with a full-service bath at The Paw Spa Dallas. This pampering package includes a gentle, thorough cleanse, coat conditioning, and expert care from experienced groomers. Your pup will leave feeling refreshed and looking their best, with their coat soft and shiny. Ideal for keeping your dog clean and indulged, this spa treatment is perfect for any dog who deserves a little extra pampering.
What’s Included:
Full-service bath at The Paw Spa Dallas
Gentle, high-quality cleansing products
Coat conditioning for a soft and shiny finish
Expert care and attention from professional groomers
Perfect for maintaining your dog's cleanliness and adding a touch of luxury to their grooming routine. Estimated Value: $80.
(Restrictions: Appointment required. Service available at The Paw Spa Dallas.)
Jimmy Ellis Doodle Art
$10
Starting bid
GREAT GIFT FOR PET LOVERS or a fun way to decorate your own habitat... JimmyEllisArt is me, Jimmy Ellis, with my drawing pad doing these funny images. Many of you have seen me across the country at art festivals selling my creations. Using the website, you can order custom art made for you or popular already made gallery pieces showing your favorite furry friends at their funniest.
I create the images using my drawing pad connected into my computer using various paint programs. All the images are hand drawn by me and I sign every piece. 8x10 Value $20
GREAT GIFT FOR PET LOVERS or a fun way to decorate your own habitat... JimmyEllisArt is me, Jimmy Ellis, with my drawing pad doing these funny images. Many of you have seen me across the country at art festivals selling my creations. Using the website, you can order custom art made for you or popular already made gallery pieces showing your favorite furry friends at their funniest.
I create the images using my drawing pad connected into my computer using various paint programs. All the images are hand drawn by me and I sign every piece. 8x10 Value $20
Jimmy Ellis Doodle Art
$10
Starting bid
GREAT GIFT FOR PET LOVERS or a fun way to decorate your own habitat... JimmyEllisArt is me, Jimmy Ellis, with my drawing pad doing these funny images. Many of you have seen me across the country at art festivals selling my creations. Using the website, you can order custom art made for you or popular already made gallery pieces showing your favorite furry friends at their funniest.
I create the images using my drawing pad connected into my computer using various paint programs. All the images are hand drawn by me and I sign every piece. 8x10 Value $20
GREAT GIFT FOR PET LOVERS or a fun way to decorate your own habitat... JimmyEllisArt is me, Jimmy Ellis, with my drawing pad doing these funny images. Many of you have seen me across the country at art festivals selling my creations. Using the website, you can order custom art made for you or popular already made gallery pieces showing your favorite furry friends at their funniest.
I create the images using my drawing pad connected into my computer using various paint programs. All the images are hand drawn by me and I sign every piece. 8x10 Value $20
Lucky Dog Barkery Dog Basket
$25
Starting bid
Win the Ultimate Doggie Gift Basket
Value $150
https://theluckydogbarkery.com/
Lucky Dog Barkery is located in Preston Center Plaza, Dallas
Win the Ultimate Doggie Gift Basket
Value $150
https://theluckydogbarkery.com/
Lucky Dog Barkery is located in Preston Center Plaza, Dallas
Jett Petts $200 Dog Services Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
First-Class Service For Your Pet
https://www.jettpetsdfw.com/
Walking
Boarding
Grooming
Day Care
In-Home Visits
Transportation
First-Class Service For Your Pet
https://www.jettpetsdfw.com/
Walking
Boarding
Grooming
Day Care
In-Home Visits
Transportation
Alto Ride Share $100 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
$100 Ride Credit for https://ridealto.com/
Elevate every adventure with consistently clean cars, professional employee drivers, and a personalized experience.
$100 Ride Credit for https://ridealto.com/
Elevate every adventure with consistently clean cars, professional employee drivers, and a personalized experience.
Chris Christensen Starter Gift Set Value $68
$15
Starting bid
Chris Christensen Starter Gift Set Value $68
Clean Start Clarifying Shampoo
After Bathe Final Rinse Solution
Chris Christensen Oblong Breezy Brush
Welcome to Chris Christensen Systems. Where every product is more than just a tool—it's a testament to our enduring passion for perfection.
At Chris Christensen Systems, our story is one of innovation, dedication, and a profound love for animals. It all began in 1996 with the groundbreaking creation of White on White Whitening Treatment Shampoo, a true milestone in the evolution of canine and feline coat care. Developed by Chris Christensen himself through a blend of chemistry and unwavering perseverance, White on White marked the birth of the first true color correcting shampoo for canines and felines. This revolutionary product sparked a wave of transformation in grooming practices, setting the stage for the exceptional journey that followed.
Chris Christensen Starter Gift Set Value $68
Clean Start Clarifying Shampoo
After Bathe Final Rinse Solution
Chris Christensen Oblong Breezy Brush
Welcome to Chris Christensen Systems. Where every product is more than just a tool—it's a testament to our enduring passion for perfection.
At Chris Christensen Systems, our story is one of innovation, dedication, and a profound love for animals. It all began in 1996 with the groundbreaking creation of White on White Whitening Treatment Shampoo, a true milestone in the evolution of canine and feline coat care. Developed by Chris Christensen himself through a blend of chemistry and unwavering perseverance, White on White marked the birth of the first true color correcting shampoo for canines and felines. This revolutionary product sparked a wave of transformation in grooming practices, setting the stage for the exceptional journey that followed.
Hi Sunshine Gift Box Value $50
$25
Starting bid
Hi Sunshine Gift Box Value $50
Enjoy 12 perfectly curated items for yourself or a friend.
Hi Sunshine Gift Box Value $50
Enjoy 12 perfectly curated items for yourself or a friend.
The Good Life Gift Basket Value $50
$25
Starting bid
The Good Life Gift Basket Value $50
Enjoy the good life gift basket for yourself or a friend. Great holiday gift set to support our cause.
The Good Life Gift Basket Value $50
Enjoy the good life gift basket for yourself or a friend. Great holiday gift set to support our cause.
Gift Set for Women Value $50
$25
Starting bid
Gift Set for Women Value $50
Sit back and enjoy all the fun things in life.
Gift Set for Women Value $50
Sit back and enjoy all the fun things in life.
The Perfect Self Care Gift Set Value $50
$25
Starting bid
The Perfect Self Care Gift Set Value $50
Pamper Yourself or a Friend with this perfect set.
The Perfect Self Care Gift Set Value $50
Pamper Yourself or a Friend with this perfect set.
Color Street Gift Basket Value $50
$25
Starting bid
At Color Street, we believe one brilliant idea can change everything. Our revolutionary, patented real nail polish strips and ever-expanding line of premium beauty products empower beauty lovers around the globe and inspire our community of Independent Stylists to express themselves in full color!
At Color Street, we believe one brilliant idea can change everything. Our revolutionary, patented real nail polish strips and ever-expanding line of premium beauty products empower beauty lovers around the globe and inspire our community of Independent Stylists to express themselves in full color!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!