NTGD Silent Auction Benefiting CHEW Animal Clinic's

Chris Christensen Starter Gift Set Value $68 Clean Start Clarifying Shampoo After Bathe Final Rinse Solution Chris Christensen Oblong Breezy Brush Welcome to Chris Christensen Systems. Where every product is more than just a tool—it's a testament to our enduring passion for perfection. At Chris Christensen Systems, our story is one of innovation, dedication, and a profound love for animals. It all began in 1996 with the groundbreaking creation of White on White Whitening Treatment Shampoo, a true milestone in the evolution of canine and feline coat care. Developed by Chris Christensen himself through a blend of chemistry and unwavering perseverance, White on White marked the birth of the first true color correcting shampoo for canines and felines. This revolutionary product sparked a wave of transformation in grooming practices, setting the stage for the exceptional journey that followed.

Chris Christensen Starter Gift Set Value $68 Clean Start Clarifying Shampoo After Bathe Final Rinse Solution Chris Christensen Oblong Breezy Brush Welcome to Chris Christensen Systems. Where every product is more than just a tool—it's a testament to our enduring passion for perfection. At Chris Christensen Systems, our story is one of innovation, dedication, and a profound love for animals. It all began in 1996 with the groundbreaking creation of White on White Whitening Treatment Shampoo, a true milestone in the evolution of canine and feline coat care. Developed by Chris Christensen himself through a blend of chemistry and unwavering perseverance, White on White marked the birth of the first true color correcting shampoo for canines and felines. This revolutionary product sparked a wave of transformation in grooming practices, setting the stage for the exceptional journey that followed.

More details...