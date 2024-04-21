HATS & HEELS HONORS VENDOR PAYMENT

Dear friend,

We are thrilled to have you join us as a vendor for the upcoming "Hats & Heels Honors" event, hosted by Men & Women of Character, Organization. Your participation is not only a testament to the vibrant community we aim to showcase but also an incredible support to the success of this celebratory event.

Thank you for choosing to be part of this special day, where we honor the pillars of our community in style. We believe your offerings will greatly enhance the experience for all our attendees and contribute to the overall spirit of celebration and community appreciation.

1. To finalize your vendor registration, please follow the prompts below to make your payment.

Should you encounter any issues or have any questions regarding the payment process, please do not hesitate to reach out to Lila Jones at 609-349-0056 for assistance.

We are eagerly looking forward to seeing you at the JFK Community Center in Willingboro on April 21, 2024. Your involvement promises to make "Hats & Heels Honors" an even more memorable event. Thank you once again for your support and enthusiasm.

The team at Men & Women of Character, Organization





**PLEASE NOTE THAT YOU CAN PUT "0" IN THE BOX FOR DONATIONS ON OUR PAYMENT PAGE ON BEHALF OF THE PLATFORM.